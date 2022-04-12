ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

SMPD says officer vacancies are at a historic level

By Clara Harter
Santa Monica Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to a controversial study that labeled Santa Monica as one of the least safe cities in the state, Police Chief Ramon Batista and City Manager David White released a joint statement, which detailed the steps being taken to keep the City safe and noted that SMPD vacancies are at...

www.smdp.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

3 people shot at Ontario motel, no arrests made

Ontario police are investigating a shooting that sent several people to the hospital Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mission Boulevard at the Best Ontario Inn. Responding officers arrived on scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. As of Friday evening, no one was killed but the […]
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Systems#Crime Rates#Safewise Com#The Daily Press
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 killed in Gardena shooting

Two people died Friday evening after they were found shot at an apartment complex in Gardena. At 6:50 p.m., Gardena police officers responded to 14831 S. Normandie Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers searched the property and located two people who had just been shot. Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived on […]
GARDENA, CA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Homeowner shoots at patron trying to retrieve property: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at 12106 Brockridge Lane. At about 9:30 a.m., deputies arrived and located a victim. Officials said the victim indicated the homeowner, Matthew McKee, shot at him while he was trying to get his things. Officials said metro […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuations underway in Cathedral City neighborhood

A gas leak has caused an evacuation of a group of homes near Avenida Maravilla and Vega Avenue in Cathedral City. Repairs are underway. Are you affected? If it's safe to do so, share your photos and videos with KESQ using SHARE@KESQ.com. News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates The post Evacuations underway in Cathedral City neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
CBS LA

Police bust illegal gambling operation at Pomona residence

Pomona Police Department officers busted up an illegal gambling casino in Pomona Friday evening, after several anonymous tips alerted them of the operation.Both SWAT and the Pomona Major Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at the one-story home on South White Avenue, where they recovered an undisclosed amount of cash and an unregistered firearm. Alicia Morgan, the 37-year-old occupant of the home, was arrested in connection with the operation, and booked on several charges, including: Operation of an illegal gambling casino,Felon in possession of a firearm,Possession of a loaded/unregistered firearm,Felon in possession of ammunition.As the investigation continued, authorities urged anyone with additional information on the illegal operation and other illegal gambling rings to contact them at (909) 620-2085
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

LA sheriff says deputies will no longer patrol Metro transit without sole authority

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday that he will withdraw all his deputies from patrolling the L.A. County Metropolitan Transit Authority unless his department is given sole authority to handle security for the transit system. In a news conference, Villanueva said he will withdraw his deputies beginning in July. Villanueva alleged that a 2017 contract which split Metro duties among the sheriff's department and the Los Angeles and Long Beach police departments has led to increased crime on the system and is "unacceptable." The sheriff cited Tuesday's mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

RV towing moratorium lifted, sparking debate amongst L.A. residents, homeless advocates

The Los Angeles City Council opted to lift their ongoing moratorium on towing unlicensed recreational vehicles lining certain Los Angeles roadways on April 6, putting an end to the pandemic-era protection that RV residents had over the last couple of years.The highly divisive topic has been met with much debate, and CBS reporters spoke with those standing on both sides of the line, each passionately arguing their case. "They're ruining the environment," said Lucy Han, a Playa del Rey resident who listed off a lengthy list of safety concerns. "They're defecting, they're urinating in the area. ... There's human sex's trafficking....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Soaps In Depth

Michelle Stafford Reaches Out for Help After a Senseless Tragedy

Absolutely heartbroken over the tragic death of her dear friend, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) asked her fans and followers for a personal favor. Sharing the news that her friend, Max, was killed in a hit-and-run car accident, the Y&R Daytime Emmy winner implored those who follow her on social media to assist the authorities in bringing his killer to justice.
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy