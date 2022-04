Olivia Joan is the granddaughter of Joan Johnson, who was responsible for creating Ultra Sheen and Afro Sheen. When a glamorous celebrity has her first daughter, we often romanticize the day the child will be old enough to fit her mother’s clothing and recreate memorable fashion moments. Like the day Blue Ivy will be able to explore Beyone’s extensive collection of rare handbags and heels, or the moment Kulture steps out in a familiar ensemble from an iconic Cardi B fashion moment. For Olivia Joan, the day has come and every time she does a clothing haul of her inherited wardrobe on Tik Tok, she goes viral.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO