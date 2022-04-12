Human remains discovered in Beaufort County

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A woman’s death in Essex is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found Thursday during a wellness check, Baltimore County Police said. Officers conducted the wellness check at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the unit block of Windjammer Court, where they found 33-year-old Bradyna Henson dead with “signs of apparent trauma,” police said. The manner of Henson’s death is unclear. Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone or online.

ESSEX, MD ・ 19 MINUTES AGO