Police in Colombia rescued more than 1,000 animals, including birds, starfish and tarantulas, in an anti-smuggling operation supported by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Colombia's national police also rescued lizards, snakes and turtles in the operation before they hit the black market, where the animals are worth more than $1 million, according to a press release from the National Police .

Local environmental authorities and police worked together on the nationwide operation called "Leopard" that netted 21 arrests, the release said.

"The national police in coordination with wildlife authorities from the United States have achieved the most important operation to safeguard protected species in Colombia," General Jorge Luis Vargas, head of the national police, told Reuters .

All 1,004 animals are now in the care of environmental authorities.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police in Colombia rescue $1 million worth of geckos, tarantulas and other animals from black market