ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police in Colombia rescue $1 million worth of geckos, tarantulas and other animals from black market

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Police in Colombia  rescued more than 1,000 animals, including birds, starfish and tarantulas, in an anti-smuggling operation supported by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Colombia's national police also rescued lizards, snakes and turtles in the operation before they hit the black market, where the animals are worth more than $1 million, according to a press release from the National Police .

Local environmental authorities and police worked together on the nationwide operation called "Leopard" that netted 21 arrests, the release said.

"The national police in coordination with wildlife authorities from the United States have achieved the most important operation to safeguard protected species in Colombia," General Jorge Luis Vargas, head of the national police, told Reuters .

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

All 1,004 animals are now in the care of environmental authorities.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police in Colombia rescue $1 million worth of geckos, tarantulas and other animals from black market

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Spanish police seize 1,000 stuffed wild animals including 400 protected and extinct species from private taxidermy collection worth £24million on the black market

Spain's civil guard is investigating a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals - including 405 from protected species and at least one extinct specimen - was discovered at a warehouse in Valencia. The finding of elephant tusks, cheetah, white antelopes and more is the largest of protected...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Spanish Police Seizes Millions Worth of Stuffed Endangered Animals

After a warehouse in Valencia was discovered to hold stuffed rhinos, polar bears, elephants, and other creatures, police in Spain confiscated one of the greatest hauls of taxidermy animals in Europe as part of an investigation into possible smuggling. A Shocking Discovery. On Wednesday, the Guardia Civil uncovered almost 1,000...
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Security Camera Captures Pair Of Entities Descending From Sky In Mexico

A security camera captured what appears to be a pair of entities descending from the sky before frightening a group of dogs. According to reports, the video was recorded in San Vicente Chicoloapan in late February and surfaced online late last week. Two slightly transparent forms slowly float down from...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Black Market#Geckos#Smuggling#The National Police#Reuters
The Independent

Forest officials stunned to find group of baby kangaroos in Indian jungle

Officials in India’s eastern state of West Bengal were stunned to find a group of kangaroos hopping about, an animal largely native to Australia.On Friday, they reportedly found three kangaroos in the forests bordering the state’s Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, and on the following day, they found the carcass of another kangaroo nearby.The rescued kangaroos had serious injuries and have been sent to the state’s Bengal Safari Park for further treatment.A forest official said an investigation has been initiated to find how the marsupials got there. “They are not present in any zoo in this area. They are part of...
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
IFLScience

Fanged Skull Of An Ancient Predatory Whale Found In Peru's Ocucaje Desert

Whale, predator, and desert aren’t exactly three words you expect to find in the same sentence, but it all starts to make more sense when you realize the deadly marine mammal in question is 36 million years old. The discovery of a basilosaurus's skull in the Ocucaje Desert in Peru is evidence of the region’s history, having once been a shallow sea home to primitive sea mammals.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Zookeepers share ‘magical moment’ rare baby kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

Zookeepers have shared the “magical moment” an endangered baby kangaroo emerged from its mother’s pouch for the first time.The baby dusky pademelon, born at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, was just the size of a jelly bean when it was born and has been growing inside its mother’s pouch for the last six months.When fully grown the small marsupial will be around 2ft tall, which has led to the species being given the nickname miniature kangaroo.“Seeing the magical moment her new arrival took its first peek out of the pouch has brought us a huge amount of joy,” said zookeeper Megan...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Ecuador: The First Country in the World to Give Distinct Legal Rights to Wild Animals

Even though certain governments seek to protect human rights, Ecuador has decided that natural creatures have specific constitutional protections, such as the right to live. First Country to Hold Wild Animals with Legal Rights. According to ScienceAlert, on February, a 7-2 jury verdict marked a watershed moment in the nation's...
ANIMALS
UPI News

Boy on zip line in Costa Rica crashes into climbing sloth

March 16 (UPI) -- A young boy on a zip line at an adventure park in Costa Rica had an unexpected wildlife encounter when he collided with a sloth climbing on the cable. A video shared to Instagram by the Go Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna shows the young boy taking the zip line through the rain forest.
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

Spanish Police Recovers Dozens of Exotic Animals at Illegal Canary Islands Zoo

A menagerie of exotic animals was discovered by Spanish police following a tip about a private zoo on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria. Among the animals recovered in the illegal zoo were two caimans, three pythons, eight iguanas and 46 giant African snails. According to The Guardian, the police started investigating the property after the owner died and found 139 animals. Officers from the Guardia Civil's environmental division, the SEPRONA Patrol of San Mateo, heard reports of "a large collection of non-domestic specimens" in the town of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, and owners of the private estate had recently died, possibly leaving the animals behind.
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Cats And Foxes In Australia Are Killing 2.6 Billion Animals Every Year — Driving Many Species To Extinction

Domestic and feral cats along with invasive foxes have contributed to the extinction of at least 25 mammals native to Australia. When foxes were introduced into the Australian wilderness in 1845, they were released for leisurely sport hunting. Cats, meanwhile, have given millions of Aussies unconditional companionship. According to new research, however, the two predators kill 2.6 billion animals per year — driving many species to extinction.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Octopuses, Mollusks, and Other Invertebrates Have Emotions

Octopuses can deal with complex puzzles and show different preferences, individual persons, though whether they and other animals and invertebrates have emotional responses is a hotly debated topic that, according to a York University expert in animal minds, could shake things up humans' moral decision-making. Most countries do not acknowledge...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Spinosaurus: Largest prehistoric predator was ‘water-loving’ dinosaur which swam to hunt fish

Spinosaurus, the biggest known predatory dinosaur, was a “water-loving” carnivore that swam after its prey while fully submerged, according to new research.Palaeontologists have long thought the late Cretaceous giant – which stretched more than ten average adult men in length – hunted water-dwelling creatures but whether it would swim or simply snap up its prey from the shallows was a matter of debate.A new paper published in Nature by a group of palaeontologists drew on research into the bone density of swimming species to determine that the spinosaurus would indeed have headed underwater to hunt.A team led by Dr Nizar...
WILDLIFE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

439K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy