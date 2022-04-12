Man disguised as home nurse tries to break into home, is shot, killed

A man has been shot and killed in Houston after police said he broke into a woman’s home, dressed like a home nurse.

The man has not been identified.

Houston Police Department said the man knocked on the woman’s door around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, KHOU reported.

He was dressed as a nurse or home health care worker, but when his disguise didn’t work to get him inside, he tried to force his way in.

The woman called her son for help, but the intruder had broken the door by the time he got to his mother’s home.

Houston Police said they believe the woman’s son shot and killed the man before he got into the home, KPRC reported.

Police said they believe that the home invasion was a random incident and that there was no apparent connection between the woman and the alleged intruder, KRIV reported.

