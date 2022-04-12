Deputies investigating house fire in Jefferson

UPDATE: Crews tell 13 news the home was occupied by one male and his dog. The male made it out safely, but unfortunately, the dog did not. Multiple crews responded to the fire and were able to contain the flames within 10 minutes of their arrival. The house is still considered to be a total loss.

Early scanner traffic mentioned hearing possible propane tanks ignite, but firefighters we spoke with weren’t able to confirm finding any. “We didn’t see any on the outside. there was radio traffic that there was propane tanks popping off but we never seen it,” said Andrew Wooten with the St. Albans Fire Department.

We still don’t know the cause of the fire, but the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and WV State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are responding to a fire in Jefferson on Tuesday morning.

Kanawha Metro says that medics are on the scene of a fully-involved structure fire on the 200 block of 5th St. in Jefferson.

Fire crews are not yet on the scene.

There is no word on any injuries.

