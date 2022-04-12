ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Outdoor climbing structures coming to Grand Rapids park

By Meghan Bunchman
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbJwa_0f6l3UCa00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two outdoor climbing structures at a Grand Rapids park are expected to open to the public next month.

Interchangeable hand holds went up over the weekend on the two 12-foot structures. Organizers will change the routes routinely to promote retention.

Kyle Heys, cochair of the Grand Rapids Boulder Project , said, “it builds strength but [climbing] is also really fun problem-solving.”

The structures are located at Highland Park along Grand Avenue NE. The project cost a couple of hundred thousand dollars. The money raised was split 50/50, with the city’s funds coming from a 2019 millage.

“There is a greater desire for more outdoor experiences,” said David Marquardt with the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation. “We see this new boulder wall as one way in which we can begin to achieve that new mission and vision.”

The other half of the money was raised through private fundraising and with the help of the West Michigan Chapter of the American Alpine Club. Boulder Park Project will provide free access to rock climbing for the community and “create a lively adventure culture in Grand Rapids.”

Charlie Hall and Heys are cochairs of the Boulder Project. The two joined volunteers last weekend to continue the installation of the park.

“One of the reasons that we love bouldering is that it doesn’t take much equipment,” Heys said. “So, you can show up, even if you’ve never done it before, and just hop on the wall and start climbing.”

The structures are surrounded by soft, fall-friendly padding to cushion a fall.

“It is equivalent to a one-story structure,” Marquardt said. “It’s not too terribly high, but if there is ever any kind of a fall, that’s why we’ve got that safety surfacing down below.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
K102.5

A New Michigan State Park Gets Trolled and It is Hilarious

A recent story hit the internet about a new multi-million dollar state park in Flint, and one video had a field day with the story. The site of a former Chevy plant will be the home of Michigan's 104th state park. Chevy Commons will be in Gennessee County, more specifically, Flint, Michigan, and will cost around $30.2 million. I have no doubt this will be a beautiful park when it's complete. However, a recent headline in combination with a strange choice of a featured image left one TikTok creator scratching his head. See the video below.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Park, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
97.9 WGRD

These Are The Worst Rated Restaurants In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids has some incredible places to enjoy a meal. One of my favorite places is Cherie Inn, this is my go-to brunch spot. I also love the tacos at El Globo. While Grand Rapids has some amazing places to eat, it also has some places that people will never step foot into again from their experiences at them. Top-Rated Online has a list of the best/worst-reviewed restaurants in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

A Look Back at Grand Rapids History — From A to Z

Let's take a fun and interesting look back at Grand Rapids history -- from A to Z!. Who were the movers and shakers that make Grand Rapids the city it is today?. A look back at what the city of Grand Rapids looked like sometime in the 1920s. The pictures come from a film called "Grand Rapids Gateway to the Playground of a Nation and the Furniture Capital of America". The film was used to get businesses and organizations to have their conventions in the city of Grand Rapids, MI.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

This City Has Been Named The Ugliest In Michigan

Didn't your mother tell you not to call people names? Well, when you call a city ugly, you're not always talking about the people inside of it, but rather some of the less than ideal aspects instead. And when it comes to Michigan, it's nearly impossible to argue that any...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Marquardt
MetroTimes

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Major Michigan cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids might be known for their rapidly growing dining and craft beer options, but Michigan's small towns have a lot to offer. These restaurants might be in small cities but they serve up big flavor. 11 W. River St., Leland, 231-256-9834, thecoveleland.com. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Free Climbing#Rock Climbing#Boulder Park#Grand Avenue#The West Michigan Chapter#The American Alpine Club#The Boulder Project
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy