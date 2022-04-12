ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Cannabis retailer to give gas cards to customers

By Kayleigh Fongers
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Michigan cannabis companies are teaming up to give away $70,000 in gas cards for customers. Jars Cannabis, a Michigan retailer of medical and recreational cannabis products, is partnering with Hyman, a luxury lifestyle cannabis brand, for its Gas Up With Us campaign. Starting April 12,...

grbj.com

