Premier League

Pep Guardiola insists tiredness is NOT an excuse amid a seven-day stretch which includes a top-of-the-table clash, Champions League quarter-final and an FA Cup semi - with the Man City boss adamant his stars 'have to be grateful to be here'

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Pep Guardiola ridiculed the idea that he and his players could point to tiredness amid such a hectic period as insisted his Man City stars must feel 'grateful' to still be fighting for a treble.

City head to Madrid for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico on Wednesday, just days on from a thrilling top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Once events in Madrid have been taken care of, Guardiola's players will shift their focus to Saturday night when they face Liverpool in an FA Cup semi-final.

But the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager is in no mood to pin any slip-ups on tiredness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSfHb_0f6l2XoY00
Pep Guardiola does not want to hear the excuse of tiredness at a crucial stage of the season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwkXv_0f6l2XoY00
City head into a Champions League quarter-final second leg after a 2-2 draw with Liverpool

'You have to be grateful to be here,' he said.

'This game, the next one, the next one, it is because what we have done so far is good.

'In this moment you are not tired. You can lose because you produce a bad performance or the opponent is better than you but not because you're tired. It doesn't exist.'

City head to Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano stadium with a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg in Manchester.

Talisman Kevin De Bruyne got the only goal of the game but Guardiola believes his side will face a different proposition against this resolute Atletico side on the road.

'We travel [to Atletico Madrid] with a good result, with the intention to win,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9SKC_0f6l2XoY00
City hold a slender 1-0 lead over Atletico Madrid after a feisty first leg at the Etihad Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfD7F_0f6l2XoY00
After facing Atletico, City's players face an FA Cup semi-final date at Wembley with Liverpool

'We try to see the score in the last 5-10 minutes what it is. It will be slightly different, they are at home, they create momentums and there will be moments where they will be aggressive, be higher and we need to adapt and defend in those moments.'

City conceded twice in the weekend's 2-2 draw with Liverpool and Guardiola knows defensive solidity - for all of City's embarrassment of riches in attack - is what will guide them to glory, particularly in Europe.

'To win trophies, you have to be solid, and not concede chances,' he continued.

'When you have the ball, we have to defend well with the ball. What you do with the ball is the best way to defend. There are moments we don't have the ball, set pieces, then we have to defend.

'Riyad [Mahrez], Phil [Foden], [Ilkay] Gundo; they are not defensive players but they run from day one, and we are solid as a team. If we are not solid tomorrow, it will be difficult to get to the Champions League semi-finals.'

While the game comes too soon for star centre back Ruben Dias, who will travel with City but has only had one training session and is not in Guardiola's thinking to start, defensively a lot of the focus will go to goalkeeper Ederson.

It was one moment in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool that went viral which had Guardiola grinning on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQd1w_0f6l2XoY00
Away from the upcoming games, Guardiola joked that Ederson is so calm in goal he is 'crazy'

Ederson had Diogo Jota racing towards goal and with the ball and inch from the goal-line he coolly cleared it.

'This guy is crazy honestly! Guardiola joked. 'Sometimes I think he doesn't feel something!

'For me as a goalkeeper it is tough to have that feeling. He is calm, so stable and for us as a goalkeeper it's fantastic.

'In that moment I thought it could not be as close as it was on the TV. One inch to the goal.

'He's so stable and doesn't feel the pressure. You have to forget the previous action good or bad as soon as possible and he does this immediately. It's really good as a goalkeeper.'

Fans at this weekend's FA Cup semi-finals will encounter a ring of steel from police in a bid to avoid the carnage that tarnished the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy

Fans at this weekend’s FA Cup semi-finals will experience a new, security-intense Wembley Stadium after the carnage that marred the Euro 2020 final. An outer ring of steel, sniffer dogs and an increased police presence will greet followers of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Crystal Palace. As Sportsmail reported,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Tottenham have still got a Tottenham in them!': Paul Merson remains hopeful of Arsenal's top-four chances this season because he is 'not convinced' by Spurs despite fine form under Antonio Conte

Arsenal remain strong contenders to finish in the Premier League top four because 'Tottenham have still got a Tottenham in them', says Paul Merson. Spurs took control of the race for Champions League qualification at the weekend, claiming their fourth straight victory on the same day Arsenal slumped to a second consecutive defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fulham will confirm a £6.3m transfer for Israeli winger Manor Solomon this summer after snapping up Shakhtar Donetsk star who fled Ukraine last month after Russia's invasion

Fulham will finalise a £6.3million deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon when the summer transfer window opens. Shakhtar have also negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on clause as part of the transfer fee for the 22-year-old, who is expected to sign a five-year contract. The Israeli was forced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When are the Champions League semi-finals?

The Champions League semi-finals are nearly upon us with a thrilling round of quarter-final clashes set to leave just four teams in the hat for Europe’s most coveted trophy.There is still very much English interest in the competition with Manchester City and Liverpool on track to keeping alive the possibility of an all-Premier League affair in Paris next month.But there are still huge hurdles in the way of them reaching the final, with the likes of 13-time winners Real Madrid and fellow Spanish side Villarreal potentially lurking.Liverpool are searching for a seventh European Cup, while Manchester City are still hunting...
UEFA
Kasper Schmeichel will hold contract talks with Leicester this summer that could decide whether he finishes his career with the Foxes... having recently said he could 'try somewhere else' before hanging up his gloves

Kasper Schmeichel will hold contract talks with Leicester this summer that may determine whether he finishes his career with the club. The Dane, who will captain the Foxes on Thursday night as they try to reach a European semi-final for the first time by defeating PSV Eindhoven, arrived from Notts County for £1million in 2011.
PREMIER LEAGUE
