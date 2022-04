SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- City Council approved Monday (March 14) its 2022 budget that will have the city spending a projected $40 million, or about $2 million more than in 2021. But, with that extra expenditure will come several recreational amenities for residents to enjoy. In all, the city is projected to spend $1 million-$1.5 million more than it takes in this year and make up the difference from its current general fund of $3.5million-$4 million. At year’s end, the general fund is expected to stand at between $2 million and $3 million.

SOUTH EUCLID, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO