The Talladega County Commission approved a tax abatement Monday night for Specialty Products of Munford. According to Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller, the company is planning a $3,380,000 capital investment that will involve a 10,000 square foot expansion and the purchase of new equipment, The expansion is expected to create three new jobs initially, with seven more in the first year, seven in the second year and nine in the third year. The new jobs are expected to generate just over $1 million in new payroll.

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL ・ 29 DAYS AGO