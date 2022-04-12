ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Rock, WI

US 14 reopens in both directions outside Lone Rock after crash

By Kyle Jones
 1 day ago

LONE ROCK, Wis. — A crash on US 14 blocked traffic in both directions outside Lone Rock Tuesday, but the road is back open.

The crash involving a semi-truck and a car occurred just before 8 a.m. near County Line Road.

According to Sauk County Sheriff’s officials, fire and EMS crews from Spring Green and Lone Rock were sent to the scene.

The road was blocked for about four hours. Officials said more information will be released later Tuesday.

Madison, WI
