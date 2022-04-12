Rev. Hoyt G. Lewis

Rev. Hoyt G. Lewis , age 85, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Rev. Lewis was born on June 7, 1936 in Rockmart, GA, to his parents: Clarence William “C.W.” Lewis and Vasti Chupp Lewis.

Hoyt lived the greater part of his life in Rockmart and was a Rockmart High School graduate. Rev. Lewis loved preaching and was a minister for 55 years, serving numerous churches in the surrounding area.

He enjoyed the grocery business, where he owned and operated several stores. He also worked as an insurance agent for American General before retiring.

Rev. Lewis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steve Lewis; great-grandson, Southern Hoyt Hill and sister-in-law, Bettie Fay Lewis.

Hoyt is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Lewis of Rockmart, GA; children: Greg Lewis of Rockmart, GA, Ken Lewis of Rockmart, GA, and Lynne Hill and her husband, Charlie of Rockmart, GA; 5 grandchildren: Paul Lewis, Erik Lewis, Chase Hill, Destiny Hill, Linden Lewis and Connor Lewis, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers: Curtis Lewis and his wife, Sue of Rockmart, GA and Freddie Lewis of Aragon, GA; 2 sisters: Barbara Peek and her husband, Gary of S.C. and Addie Robinson of Rockmart, GA, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Rev. Hoyt G. Lewis will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM in The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Anthony Osborn officiating. Interment will follow at Rockmart Memorial Gardens with Rev. Charles Dyer officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 12:00 PM until the service hour at 2:00 PM.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Rev. Hoyt G. Lewis.







