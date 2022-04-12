Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 00:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Cass; Kosciusko; Miami; Wabash; Whitley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Eel River at North Manchester affecting Cass IN, Miami, Wabash, Whitley and Kosciusko Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. .Rainfall ovr the past 24 hours will continue to cause rises on areas rivers. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eel River at North Manchester. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The river is at flood stage, minor agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 11.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CASS COUNTY, IN ・ 20 DAYS AGO