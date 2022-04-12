ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saddle River, NJ

NJ Bans Pursuits But Not Perimeters: Vehicle Thieves Nabbed In Upper Saddle River

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRvZf_0f6l0lIG00
Wahid Floyd, Alsheries Nelson Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS

As bail reform and bans on police pursuits in New Jersey make vehicle thieves harder to catch, police have devised other strategies. Teamwork with both the public and among neighboring departments is beginning to show results.

It was shortly after noon Monday, April 11, when police from several towns converged on an Upper Saddle River neighborhood near the Rockland County border.

A resident -- aware that you can't waste a second in these instances -- dialed 911 to report someone trying to steal a vehicle from his West Saddle River Road driveway and then fleeing when his alarm sounded, Police Capt. Edward Kane said.

Moments later, borough officers seized Alsheries Nelson, 27, of Newark on Carlough Drive. He was carrying 16 vials of crack, Kane said.

An alert was issued for an older model black Jeep that had dropped Nelson off. Officers from area towns responded from different directions.

Soon after, Ramsey police nabbed Wahid Floyd, 22, on a nearby street, Kane said.

Asheries Nelson was charged with attempted auto burglary and theft, crack possession and defiant trespassing, the captain said. He also had two outstanding warrants out of Essex County, records show. Floyd was charged with conspiring to commit vehicle burglary.

Both were sent to the Bergen County Jail, where they remained on Tuesday while awaiting await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Kane thanked police from Ramsey, Mahwah and Saddle River, as well as members of the Bergen County Regional SWAT team, for their help.

Comments / 20

Really?
1d ago

How about stop tying the hands of law enforcement and make stronger stricter laws! Get rid of Bail Reform!

Reply(2)
8
Dems R Hipps
1d ago

Blacks at it again per usual..these are the oppressed ones..poor guys they need to put food on their tables they have no choice...ppppffffttt !!

Reply(2)
5
Jorge Lesmes
1d ago

I don’t know why I said this but every time I read the bad news is all about shutting assault and is involved a black man why this is happened what this people have inside their heads and the rest of us are racist give me a break

Reply(5)
2
Daily Voice

