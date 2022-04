The ambivalence of our relationship with animals is embedded in our language’s history (Farm animals and humans should be treated the same, children say, 11 April). When serving their new masters in tending the beasts of the field, farm workers would have talked of an Old English sceap (sheep), cu (cow) or caelf (calf). But once it was butchered and served, the food became the Norman French moton (mutton), boef (beef) and veel (veal). A pig may have been a pic, hocg or swin when alive, but ended up as pork on the plate.

