South Alabama scored five runs in the seventh inning and four in the ninth to power an 11-3 victory over Troy in the opener of a three-game series on Thursday night. The Jaguars improve to 21-11 overall and 8-5 in Sun Belt Conference play after winning their fourth straight league game, while Trojans fall to 22-11, 8-5. The teams finish off the series with a doubleheader Friday beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Troy’s Riddle-Pace Field.

TROY, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO