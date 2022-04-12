Ames police: Missing woman has been found

CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a previous, unrelated story. Officials confirm they have located the body of a Warrensville Heights women who had been missing since last summer. Police in Cleveland say they were called to an apartment complex on the 4700 block of Warner...
FAIRBURN, Ga. — A 30-year-old woman was reported missing in Fairburn on Thursday. When officers found her body Saturday and confronted her ex-boyfriend on Sunday, they say the man committed suicide. Teante "TK" Jones went missing, along with her Jeep, in the city of Fairburn, family said. The car...
A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bessie Collins, 87, a woman who was reported missing for three days has been found dead. She was the subject of a Silver Alert over the weekend after she was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday morning near 49th and Walrond. KCPD was found Thursday morning near Blue Parkway and Elmwood, police stated.
DES MOINES, Iowa — James Bergert says his late wife Joanna Rizzo never met a stranger. "She could walk into a room and it would light up," said Bergert. The couple was married for ten years and shared a love for each other and their four-legged companions. "When we...
For a split second as I walked around my apartment I thought I witnessed a crime scene yesterday. It only took a second to realize immediately that it was nothing nearly that seriously, but man what a random thing to see in an Iowa alleyway. If you live in the...
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: B’Jauhn Dankins was found safe, Pittsburgh police said. ORIGINAL STORY: Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy. B’Jauhn Dankins was last seen on Tuesday, March 15, around 11 p.m. in Hazelwood. He is 5 feet, 1...
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body, police allege in court documents publicly released Tuesday.
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing in 2019 was found in B.C. by a married couple in their 70s. Thomas Hines, who was originally from Nova Scotia, went missing while canoeing on Waugh Lake in Egmont, B.C. He was believed to have drowned in the lake, although...
EDISON, Neb. — Evacuations are underway right now in Edison, Nebraska, as a large fire moves through the area. The fire is located in Furnas County, southwest of Kearney near the Kansas border. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. saying, "The town of Edison is now...
MILFORD, Neb. — A Nebraska family leans on the community as they deal with an unimaginable loss. Three members of the Lauber family were on the way home from Texas when their small plane went down. Troopers say it crashed in Grant County, 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office confirms the identity of a victim in a fatal crash Friday. The crash happened near 192nd & Q around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Officers were dispatched and found a grey Chrysler 300 S in a ditch west of the intersection. The driver was declared dead at the scene by the Omaha Fire Department.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County teenager has been missing for days, and the police want the public's help finding her. Zonika Lawrence, 13, has been reported as a runaway, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. She was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday, March 18, on the 3500 block of Waldrop Trail.
A New Jersey woman who became separated from a friend during a hike just outside of Seattle last week and was later found dead may have been using “magic” mushrooms, according to reports. Officials say that Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was on a hike in the Cascade Mountains located...
(Montgomery Co.) Three people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the traffic stop occurred in the 1400 block of N 7th Street in Red Oak at 8:41 a.m. on Monday. Cody James Copeland, 28, of Graham, Missouri,...
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
