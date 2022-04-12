ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mexican truck drivers block major US-Mexico point of entry in protest of Texas border inspections

By CNN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Commercial traffic at a major US-Mexico land entry port is "halted temporarily" due to an ongoing protest on the Mexican side of the border, with "no southbound movements by US carriers," a US Customs and Border Protection official confirmed Monday to CNN. The protest at the Pharr-Reynosa...

The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
Fox News

CBP seizes over $1M in meth at Texas border

Border Protection officers in Texas intercepted more than $1 million in methamphetamine that was being smuggled across the border from Mexico on Sunday, authorities said. The seizure happened at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. The bridge crosses the Rio Grande to connect northeastern Mexico with southeastern Texas.
AFP

Mexico hands alleged drug lord to US after cartel backlash

Mexico on Tuesday deported an alleged drug cartel leader to the United States, the government said, after his arrest triggered gunfire and chaos in a northern border city. Suspected members of the Northeast Cartel clashed with security forces in Nuevo Laredo in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, near the border with the United States, after Trevino was arrested on Sunday, officials said.
Laredo Morning Times

107 migrants found in trailer; truck driver expected $5K

A man said he was offered $5,000 for smuggling more than 100 migrants through the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 35, according to an arrest affidavit. Daniel Chavez was arrested and charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport the migrants. A tractor-trailer driven by Chavez arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint at about 8:45 p.m. March 30. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection after a K-9 unit allegedly alerted to possible contraband within the vehicle. Agents would discover 107 migrants inside the trailer. Border Patrol said the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala hiding. A migrant from Guatemala held as material witness made arrangements to be smuggled to New York for approximately $19,000. Homeland Security Investigations special agents took over the case. In a post-arrest interview, Chavez stated he was offered $5,000 for smuggling the migrants through the checkpoint. Border Patrol encourages the community to report suspicious activity at 1-800-343-1994.
San Diego Channel

Mexico deports suspected cartel leader "El Huevo" to U.S.

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico — A suspected drug lord, known as “El Huevo” or “The Egg”, has been deported to the U.S. Juan Gerardo Treviño is a U.S. citizen and was captured by Mexican authorities on Monday in the state of Tamaulipas, which borders the southernmost tip of Texas.
The Independent

Texas Governor Abbott buses migrants from border and leaves them at Fox’s DC HQ

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is going forward with his plan to bus undocumented migrants to Washington DC despite concerns from most legal experts regarding his total lack of authority to do so.The Texas Republican’s administration oversaw the first arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants to the nation’s capital on Wednesday; the bus arrived at the headquarters of right-leaning network Fox News, which was the first to report on the scene and had a story published within minutes of their arrival.The building also houses C-SPAN and NBC News’s offices, but Fox’s coverage touted news of the event as an...
