Mexican truck drivers block major US-Mexico point of entry in protest of Texas border inspections
By CNN
1 day ago
(CNN) -- Commercial traffic at a major US-Mexico land entry port is "halted temporarily" due to an ongoing protest on the Mexican side of the border, with "no southbound movements by US carriers," a US Customs and Border Protection official confirmed Monday to CNN. The protest at the Pharr-Reynosa...
The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the U.S. on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as...
The governor of Texas has said there is already a high demand for buses to take migrants from his state to Washington DC, in a move he said was designed to show Joe Biden the scale of the problem, and 'take the border to him'. Greg Abbott, a Republican facing...
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The arrest and extradition of Juan Gerardo “El Huevo” Treviño Chavez is hardly the end of the powerful and ruthless Northeast drug cartel, a U.S. security expert says. The Associated Press on Tuesday reported the U.S.-born criminal nicknamed “The Egg” was flown to Tijuana and turned over to federal […]
Footage taken from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter shows a suspected gunman aiming a weapon at the aircraft near the southern border before a deadly shootout between suspected cartel members and the Mexican military, authorities told Fox News. The nearly 3-minute video was taken as the helicopter was...
Violence erupted in the Mexican border town of Nuevo Laredo overnight Sunday, near the U.S. Consulate's office and forcing closure of two international bridges, after Mexican army officials arrested a high-ranking drug cartel leader, Border Report has learned.
Border Protection officers in Texas intercepted more than $1 million in methamphetamine that was being smuggled across the border from Mexico on Sunday, authorities said. The seizure happened at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. The bridge crosses the Rio Grande to connect northeastern Mexico with southeastern Texas.
Another record-breaking surge of migrants may attempt to cross the US-Mexico border this spring, alarming officials who are now rushing to build more facilities and lining up prison buses to help accommodate the new arrivals. The head of the US Border Patrol says he's getting ready for as many as...
Mexico on Tuesday deported an alleged drug cartel leader to the United States, the government said, after his arrest triggered gunfire and chaos in a northern border city. Suspected members of the Northeast Cartel clashed with security forces in Nuevo Laredo in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, near the border with the United States, after Trevino was arrested on Sunday, officials said.
MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. consulate in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo will close temporarily after it was hit by gunfire overnight, and trailers were set ablaze on roads downtown after a gang leader's arrest, authorities said on Monday. Shots against the consulate and Mexican...
March 16 (UPI) -- Earlier this year, about 30 Texas National Guard members were ordered to stand watch outside some of the wealthiest private ranches in South Texas, more than an hour's drive away from the Mexico border, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's highly touted mission to curb illegal immigration.
The United States authorized the departure of families and some personnel Wednesday at the U.S. consulate in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo. The move came after drug cartel gunmen fired at the U.S. consulate building in Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas, during Sunday night. "The...
A man said he was offered $5,000 for smuggling more than 100 migrants through the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 35, according to an arrest affidavit.
Daniel Chavez was arrested and charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport the migrants.
A tractor-trailer driven by Chavez arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint at about 8:45 p.m. March 30. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection after a K-9 unit allegedly alerted to possible contraband within the vehicle.
Agents would discover 107 migrants inside the trailer. Border Patrol said the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala hiding. A migrant from Guatemala held as material witness made arrangements to be smuggled to New York for approximately $19,000.
Homeland Security Investigations special agents took over the case. In a post-arrest interview, Chavez stated he was offered $5,000 for smuggling the migrants through the checkpoint.
Border Patrol encourages the community to report suspicious activity at 1-800-343-1994.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection are reporting an increase in encounters with migrants on the southern border as recent court rulings reignite debate over President Joe Biden’s use of a Trump-era public health order to expel most of those seeking to enter the U.S. The administration...
MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that U.S. airline company Delta is analyzing whether to fly to and from a new airport serving Mexico City. The newly constructed airport north of Mexico's capital, which is due to open later this month,...
NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico — A suspected drug lord, known as “El Huevo” or “The Egg”, has been deported to the U.S. Juan Gerardo Treviño is a U.S. citizen and was captured by Mexican authorities on Monday in the state of Tamaulipas, which borders the southernmost tip of Texas.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is going forward with his plan to bus undocumented migrants to Washington DC despite concerns from most legal experts regarding his total lack of authority to do so.The Texas Republican’s administration oversaw the first arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants to the nation’s capital on Wednesday; the bus arrived at the headquarters of right-leaning network Fox News, which was the first to report on the scene and had a story published within minutes of their arrival.The building also houses C-SPAN and NBC News’s offices, but Fox’s coverage touted news of the event as an...
