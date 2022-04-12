The Most Unique Mother’s Day Gifts to Celebrate Every Type of Mom

As Mother’s Day approaches, you might be thinking about brunch reservations or scouring the internet for a “World’s Best Mom” mug. Those are both classic ideas, but perhaps this year needs a little more imagination. Why not celebrate—and thank—your mother, stepmother, mother-in-law, grandmother, beloved aunt, or anyone you want with an outside-the-box present? These unique Mother’s Day gifts are sure to bring a smile to the face of the person in your life who deserves it most.

Relaxing gua sha set

Price: $98

Help your mom take some time for self-care with this Yina gua sha set. The kit includes a gua sha stone, serum, and balm, perfect for stimulating, soothing, and energizing. While gua sha can be used for beauty ( here’s a tutorial ), it is also a practice in traditional Chinese medicine that is believed to be a powerful wellness tool for allergies , improved digestion , and more.

Barbie pink wine glasses

Price: $39.99

Raise a glass to your mom in style with Barbie x Dragon Glassware wine glasses. These gorgeous glasses are perfect for sipping rosé—or pick up the collaboration’s martini or whiskey glasses for those who like something a little different than wine. Each set comes with glasses in two different shades of pink, which means there’s no risk of mixing up drinks. Add in your mom’s favorite bottle of wine (perhaps with your face on it ?) and say cheers.

Hip cooler

Price: $46

Pack up a picnic or, if your mom prefers, load up on snacks and drinks for an outdoor concert, movie in the park, or football game with this utilitarian-yet-stylish cooler. Out of the Woods products are sustainable, vegan, and reusable. Fill it with your mom’s favorite foods or canned cocktails and make your mother’s day.

Noise-masking earbuds

Price: $179.95

Give a tired mom the gift of a little peace and quiet with these clever SoundOff Sleep headphones that promise to help cut out any noise. The secret is in pink noise, a cousin of white noise, but with deeper tones sure to help mask any outside commotion and soothe exhausted minds.

Cozy weighted blanket

Price: $189

These Ardo Living cozy blankets have just enough added weight to make them feel like a perpetual hug. This version is hypoallergenic and designed to help regulate body temperature to ensure a solid night sleep—or for moms who need them, a really good nap.

Luxurious skin care bundle

Price: $133

Flawless skin is on everyone’s wishlist and this Naturalicious bundle of products can help deliver it. The multi-tasking face wash features Moroccan lava (Rhassoul) clay that can work as a daily wash, deep-cleaning mask, or to problem solve breakouts. It also comes with a silky serum and a light moisturizer for an easy, effective skin routine that feels downright luxurious and has results your mom can see right on her face.

Farm Girl Flowers subscription

Price: Starts at $59 a delivery

Bringing flowers once is nice, of course, but it’s even nicer if a bouquet shows up weekly. This woman-owned business has been delivering burlap-wrapped bouquets for over a decade, shipping seasonal blooms, bits, and foliage to those who need a lift.

Yummy Afghan chutneys

Price: $24.99 for a three-pack

Add a little spice to your mom’s life with Maazah Afghan chutneys made by three sisters who were inspired by their mother’s “magic green sauce.” The three-pack of cilantro-ginger sauces comes with a spicy version, an aioli, and the original, which adds a kick of flavor to almost anything you might be making for a Mother’s Day meal. Pair them with other kitchen fun like Rumi spices , a Fourneau Ironwood Paella Pan , Fishwife tinned seafood , or Hast golden knives for a present sure to thrill any foodie.

Matouk Schumacher iconic leopard napkins

Price: $135 for a set of four

This iconic pattern has been a part of Matouk Schumacher’s line of table linens since 1974—and for good reason! The classic and chic linen napkins add a splash of glamor to any table or picnic. Add a monogram for a personalized touch!

Super soft loungewear

Price: $188

Let your mama lounge around all day if she wants to—and she’ll definitely want to in these comfortable, stylish, and luxurious Reboot & Co. loungewear sets. Made of super soft modal fabric, these sets that pair shorts and long-sleeve tops are perfect for lazy days and cozy nights.

LED toothbrush

Price: $149

Make your mom’s smile even brighter with an electric Snow LED toothbrush that not only gets teeth clean, but also helps whiten them using built-in blue LED light technology, making it easier than ever to have a million-dollar smile.

Beautiful Phaidon books

Price: $39.95-$102

This year, instead of flowers and breakfast in bed, give a new twist on the old favorites: Phaidon’s gorgeous gardening tome Wild: The Naturalistic Garden and the brilliantly-hued Italian Breakfast cookbook (or perhaps Vegan at Home for plant-based meals).

Lightweight VR headset

Price:$499

Moms who really need an escape, but don’t have time to bother with a passport or leave the house, will enjoy the new HTC VIVE Flow VR headset. All your mom has to do is connect the lightweight headset to a phone via Bluetooth, and be transported to the Louvre, an immersive workout, or a peaceful meadow for meditating.

Apple Watch Hermès

Price: Starts at $1,229

Spoil your mom with a gadget that is both useful and luxurious with this Apple Watch made in collaboration with famed fashion house, Hermès. The watch combines all the functionality of the latest Apple Watch— fitness and workout tracking, phone and text notifications—with the sleek luxury of an Hermès band and watch face.

