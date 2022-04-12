ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

#BorisOut immediately trends in UK after Prime Minister fined over lockdown parties

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak are being urged to resign following the news that both will face fines over Downing Street lockdown parties.

Before today, Downing Street continued to refuse to accept the law had been broken, despite the fixed penalty notices.

Now, 30 more FPNs are being issued in relation to breaches of Covid-19 laws at Downing Street and Whitehall parties. It brings the total to more than 50, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Sunak and Johnson are two of the people who have received FPNs, and now people on social media are calling on Johnson to resign.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Hundreds of Twitter users posted messages criticising the pair and calling on them to step down. The hashtag #BorisOut quickly appeared multiple times per minute in the UK in the wake of the news.




Keir Starmer was one of those calling for their resignations, writing: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.

“They must both resign. The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

Lib Dem MP Layla Moran also wrote on the site: “Boris Johnson broke the law. That is why he is being fined. This is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom we are taking about here. He must surely now resign or be removed.”

The announcement this morning regarding the 30 news FPNs sparked fresh calls for the prime minister to quit, with Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey saying: “If Boris Johnson won’t resign, Conservative MPs must show him the door.”

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed, this includes continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material from which further referrals may be made to ACRO (Criminal Records Office).”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the fines were evidence of “widespread criminality” inside Downing Street.

“Crime is soaring, victims are being let down and police officers are disappearing from our streets – now we see widespread criminality at the heart of Downing Street,” she said. “This is just the latest example of a distracted out-of-touch government, guilty of breaking the law, never mind enforcing it.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'My wife is an A&E doctor and I can assure you that didn't happen': Sky News' Mark Austin clashes with Michael Fabricant in Partygate interview after Tory MP claimed nurses had work drinks in lockdown

Sky News anchor Mark Austin tonight hit back at a Tory MP who claimed nurses had work drinks during lockdown amid a discussion over Boris Johnson and his fine for breaching restrictions. The Prime Minister, wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among more than 30 more recipients of fixed-penalty...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory MP Sir David Amess assassinated by ‘Islamist terrorist’ who also targeted Michael Gove, court hears

The veteran Conservative MP Sir David Amess was assassinated by a “radicalised Islamist terrorist” who also targeted Michael Gove, a court has heard.Ali Harbi Ali, 26, tricked his way into meeting 69-year-old Sir David at a church before stabbing him to death in a “vicious and frenzied attack” last October, jurors have been told.Ali is also accused of carrying out reconnaissance on communities and levelling up secretary Michael Gove and Tory MP Mike Freer. In addition, the court heard that the defendant conducted internet research on deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, defence secretary Ben Wallace and Labour leader Sir Keir...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Boris Johnson's 'partygate' fine means he should resign, according to Bucks MP

A Buckinghamshire MP has called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign immediately. The PM has been notified that police intend to issue a fine for his role in the 'partygate' scandal. Mr Johnson has been accused of breaching coronavirus restrictions in place during lockdown and the Prime Minsister's spokesperson...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Layla Moran
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Scotland Yard#Borisout#The Metropolitan Police#Twitter#British#Conservatives#Partygate
The Independent

Carrie Johnson to be fined for Covid lockdown breach along with prime minister husband

Carrie Johnson, the UK prime minister’s wife, is to be fined for Covid lockdown breaches, her spokesperson has said. She will join husband Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the British chancellor, in receiving a fixed penalty notice for breaking the law during the pandemic.It came as police investigate parties in Downing Street and Whitehall during Covid restrictions.The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday it would be handing out 30 more fines in connection with Operation Hillman, bringing the total number issued to more than 50.On the same day, a spokesperson for the prime minister’s wife said: “In the interests of transparency,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ukraine war puts Wylfa nuclear back on agenda, says UK minister

The Conservative Welsh Secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put a new nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey "firmly back on the agenda". Simon Hart said that energy self-sufficiency remained the UK's absolute ambition. He said the UK government was determined not to let the push for net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Ukraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure

Ukraine is pushing allied countries to seize and sell Russian assets including oil tankers, so that the proceeds can be used to pay for the rebuilding of destroyed cities and infrastructure. Negotiations are under way with various countries for the seizure and sale of the assets, said Oleg Ustenko, chief...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak reject calls to resign over lockdown fines

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have rejected calls to resign, despite being fined by police for breaking lockdown rules in Downing Street in June 2020. The prime minister, the chancellor and the PM's wife all received fixed penalty notices for attending a birthday gathering for the PM in No 10.
U.K.
The Independent

Fuel price hikes risk sending UK into ‘de facto lockdown’, Tory warns ministers

Britain is heading for a “de facto lockdown” caused by soaring fuel prices, ministers have been warned.Conservative former minister Robert Halfon said parents will soon no longer be able to afford to take their children to school while workers will struggle to get to work.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he would have further discussions with Chancellor Rishi Sunak on the issue.We’re heading to a de facto lockdown where parents can’t afford to take their kids to school, where workers can’t afford to commute by car and have to stay at homeRobert HalfonSpeaking at transport questions, Mr Halfon told the Commons:...
TRAFFIC
Indy100

What happens if Boris Johnson resigns?

Boris Johnson is facing fresh calls to resign after being found to have broken the law and subsequently issued a fine from the Metropolitan police. More than 50 fines have been issued over law-breaking parties held at Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown, with Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Carrie Johnson among those to receive a fixed penalty notice. In other words, the people that made the laws got fined for breaking them.A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices....
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Boris Johnson compares Ukraine war to Brexit vote

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared the plight of Ukraine with the Brexit vote, saying people's instincts are "to choose freedom every time". Mr Johnson said he didn't believe people voted to leave the European Union because "they were hostile to foreigners", but because "they wanted to be free".
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy