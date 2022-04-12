ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

Therabody Just Released a $399 Massager Just For Your Face, Should You Buy It?

By Taylor Galla
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DI1IH_0f6kyVA200

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Therabody is a brand known for their top-rated massage guns; in fact, they’ve been our #1 pick for the best massage gun three years running. They make some of the most powerful and beautifully-designed guns in the game. They also offer products focused on recovery through pneumatic compression with their RecoveryAir line, the entirety of which I’ve tried, as well as topical revitalization with their TheraOne CBD collection .

Read More: Therabody’s RecoveryAir vs. RecoveryAir PRO, Which One is Right For You? [Updated Review]

Now? They’re headed straight for the face. Their brand new TheraFace PRO, which launches today on the Therabody website, is designed to help with everything from tight facial muscles, jaw pain and headaches, to the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. I got a chance to try out the product and was, yet again, impressed with the quality of a Therabody product. You can find my full review below.

TheraFace PRO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRGEC_0f6kyVA200


Buy: TheraFace PRO Massager $399.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErkNa_0f6kyVA200

What is the TheraFace PRO?

I’ll be honest, when I first got an email from Therabody about their brand new product, the TheraFace PRO, I wasn’t sure what to think. What could they possibly be doing with my face?! Pelting it with a massage gun? That can’t be right.

Then this portable facial health device arrived, and I understood. Therabody has taken all the spa modalities you typically have to pay hundreds for at a salon — LED light therapy, electromagnetic treatment, etc — and put them into one powerful device with interchangeable heads. It’s an impressive design, and definitely handy if you’re a skincare nut like me, but do you need it? Keep reading to find out.

So, why did Therabody create a device for your face? They’re aiming to democratize expensive facial treatments, and make it easier for you to give your face the care it needs at home, according to the brand’s press release.

“The first-of-its-kind solution [that will] will change the lives of millions of people by democratizing professional treatments that will now be available to people anywhere in a single device.”

This FDA-cleared device comes with a central body and magnetic interchangeable heads. The heads included with the device are:

  • A large silicone cleansing head for use while washing your face
  • Three massager heads with different textures: a cone, thumb and soft silicone-bristled one
  • An LED light therapy head with three different colors programmed in: red light, blue light and red + infrared light therapy
  • An electrical microcurrent head designed to tighten and firm skin with regular use

There’s also the Cold and Hot Ring set available for an additional $99.00, that gives you the ability to massage and use temperature therapy on your skin at the same time.


Buy: TheraFace PRO Massager $399.00

What Does the TheraFace PRO Do?

The TheraFace PRO can do many things, so let’s break them down one by one. During my TheraFace PRO review, I noted that it was very easy to switch between the modalities of the device, and once you connect the head the on/off buttons immediately recognize it and give you settings for that individual tool. As soon as you connect the cryotherapy head, for example, you can select between three cold temperatures denoted by a snowflake logo on the small LED screen, for example.

Cleansing and Percussive Massage

The TheraFace PRO starts out as a facial massager. Therabody kept getting questions from customers who wanted to use the Theragun Mini on their face, and since that device is not made to be used in that way, they decided to create a device specially for the face and maintaining skin health.

The cleansing head is perfect for use with gentle daily cleansers. The micro tapping that comes from the soft silicone bristles is supposed to encourage blood flow to the face.

The gun also comes with three massager heads that you can use on their own, or with another donut-shaped head like the LED light therapy. The massage from this device isn’t nearly as intense as one from a regular percussive massager, and for good reason. It’s delicate but effective on the face, and a very pleasant, relaxing feeling. The Flat head is for general use on your face and neck, the Cone is great for more precise treatments and the Micro-point head is made to promote circulation on the forehead, cheeks and chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nafHn_0f6kyVA200

Electrical Microcurrent

This is the TheraFace PRO head that feels the most professional spa-like, in my opinion. It has two medal nodes that lightly zap your face as you move it to and fro. You need to use a microcurrent gel, sold via Therabody’s website, to protect your skin. During the demo, I definitely felt a light tingly sensation while using this head on the lowest level, and slight pinching on some areas of my skin where the gel wasn’t as thick. Did it do anything to tighten my skin? I couldn’t sense a difference after my first few uses, but I imagine a device like this takes consistent use to create a difference that visually apparent.

LED Light Therapy

The LED light therapy head is another very professional looking tool. It’s easy to slip on, and is that donut shape I referenced above where you can use it in conjunction with one of the massage gun heads.

The LED light therapy head has three settings: Red Light, Blue Light and Red + Infrared Light therapy. The Red Light is fairly topical, made for surface-level healing and absorption of active ingredients in skincare (a great reason to use this one AFTER your skincare routine). The Blue Light is a disinfectant, and made to eliminate impurities. The Therabody team noted you shouldn’t use this one while massaging, in order to avoid spreading bacteria around the face. Lastly, the Red + Infrared Light therapy is designed to go deeper, relax the facial muscles and decrease the appearance of smile and frown lines.

Hot + Cold Rings

These are my favorite heads from the TheraFace PRO. The Cold Ring is designed to replace an ice roller and expose your skin to cold temperatures, without shocking the surface of the skin and preventing healthy absorption of active ingredients. It’s easier to travel with than an ice roller because you don’t need a fridge or freezer to reach certain temperatures, and the temperatures are cold enough to be helpful without causing cellular damage.

The Hot Ring is super relaxing to use and feels amazing when used in conjunction with a percussive massager. It heats up fast, but doesn’t feel abrasive or too intense for the skin, and feels more therapeutic than circulatory. The Cold Ring feels like it’s helping my skin open up, pump blood around to all the important parts, and promote a healthy complexion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVPAp_0f6kyVA200

TheraFace PRO Review: Should You Buy It?

I thoroughly enjoyed my time using the TheraFace PRO. It’s a well-designed product with many helpful features, and for the right person it could be a great addition to their grooming routine. Does it actually improve your skin’s health? I’m not completely sold it’ll make or break the health or appearance of your skin.

Therabody’s press release includes a quote from board-certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, ““As a physician who takes a more holistic approach to skin health, I think it’s important to look at aspects deeper than skincare that can boost skin health, immunity, radiance, and glow. Effects like promoting circulation, improving muscle tone, and reducing stress are important components to skin and overall health.”

“Along with lifestyle changes, like diet, mental well-being, and exercise, locally-used physical treatments with modalities that can promote this, like the TheraFace PRO, is a vital component of anyone’s skincare routine.”

Does the average person need to shell out $400 for this device, as well as $100 additional bucks for the Hot and Cold Rings? Probably not. It could help you improve your skin’s complexion and relax your jaw muscles before bed, but it’s not necessary for a good skincare routine, in my opinion.

It’s a splurge-worthy product if you have the budget, but I’m not currently convinced it’s a must-have.

Pros:

  • Very easy to use, simple to switch between different heads
  • Simple 3-button operation that makes turning it on/off very easy
  • High-quality heads that work well, don’t fall off and do what they say they’re going to do
  • Small device that’s easy to travel with
  • High-quality case for the gun itself, included heads and Hot/Cold Rings that come in their own branded Therabody case
  • Stand is durable and holds it upright on your bathroom counter when not in use

Cons:

  • Expensive
  • Not a ton of evidence it’ll make a substantial difference in the appearance of your skin


Buy: TheraFace PRO Massager $399.00

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 1

Related
SPY

Tried and Tested: This Simple Laundry Hack Perfectly Untangles Bed Sheets in the Wash

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve all been there. You mustered up the motivation to wash your bed sheets and are about to take them out of the dryer. You’re excited to feel the warmth of the hot sheets as you remove them from the machine and prepare to remake your bed. Only, what’s this? Instead of fluffy and freshly laundered you find them twisted up in a ball and slightly damp? Ugh, another one bites the dust. This...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Year of Unexpected Collabs Continues With Justin Bieber and Vespa Arriving on 4/20

Click here to read the full article. We’ve officially entered Q2 of 2022, and this year is quickly establishing itself as the year of the collab. Think about it — we’ve already had crossover between the brands of Billie Eilish and Nike, Comme Des Garcons and New Balance and Gucci and Adidas, just to name a few. Now, The Biebs has entered the ring. After many rumors and a long-awaited build-up, Justin Bieber and Vespa have announced a scooter designed by the Canadian recording artist known for hits like “Purpose” “Sorry” and, of course “Baby.” The project combines the sensibilities of one...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Cosmetics#Skin Tone#Massage#Therabody Just Released#Spy Com#Theraone Cbd#Recoveryair Pro#Theraface
StyleCaster

This $6 Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Are Telling Shoppers: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found...
MAKEUP
In Style

This Brightening Serum Is Worth Every Penny for "Tired Moms and Tired Skin," Reviewers Say

I'm a simple person — I see a star-studded ingredient list, and I click. In this instance, I'm referring to the Gleamin Supercharged Balance Serum, a fast-absorbing formula that instantly firms and brightens aging, dull skin. While the rejuvenating serum pairs perfectly with the brand's other vitamin-C based products, a rich daily moisturizer and a refining clay mask, it's capable of performing some serious sorcery all on its own. Case in point: One reviewer said it's easily worth every penny for "tired moms and tired skin."
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Here are 6 ways to treat dark spots, according to a dermatologist

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SKIN CARE
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
shefinds

The One Shampoo Ingredient Experts Swear By For Thinning Hair Because It Works Better Than Minoxidil

Having thinning hair can be devastating to your confidence. While it’s normal to experience cycles of change in your hair’s texture and thickness, losing your hair in large and noticeable amounts is not only frustrating, but it could be a sign something is wrong on the inside. Like your skin, your hair is a window into your internal health. While it sometimes takes treatment of what’s happening on the inside to see results on the outside, there are some things that can help topically. The products you use everyday can play a role as well—using products that are safe for your already delicate hair, especially products that are designed to help with thinning, can be a support in your daily routine to promote healthy hair growth.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Supplements To Take For Increased Hair Volume And Shine, According to a Doctor

Everyone wants full, shiny hair with minimal effort. While there are styling products, techniques, and even colors that will give you the illusion of fuller, shinier hair, finding ways to get it naturally is ideal. Your hair is a window into your internal health—when something is off on the inside, it can show through the quality of your hair. Eating a nutrient dense diet is a crucial component of strong physical health, and nutrient deficiencies can sometimes be attributed to hair thinning and dullness. Supplements can be a great support in bridging the gap between what you’re not getting and what you need.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Start Eating Immediately Over 40 To Brighten Dull Skin

As the weather gets warmer, many of us naturally want to show off more glowing, radiant skin. If your complexion has felt and looked dull or sunken, this could be signaling that you need to hydrate more, exercise regularly, stick to a consistent sleep schedule, and of course, consume a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet. We checked in with skincare experts for 4 food suggestions that are often linked to brighter, more luminous skin over 40. Read on for tips from Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist at Loxa Beauty and Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, dermatologist and founder of Future Bright Dermatology.
SKIN CARE
ABC 4

Exactly how often should you be washing your face?

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – It’s a skincare debate this morning, how often should you wash your face each day? Whether you have a 10-step skincare routine or only just recently learned what toner is for, you likely wash your face at least regularly. One question that you may have, however, is exactly how often you should be washing your face — after all, if perpetually-glowy Cameron Diaz says she “never” washes her face, well, what about the rest of us? Dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara tells Yahoo Life that the official recommendation from the American Academy of Dermatology is twice per day, or after sweating. “This frequency generally optimizes skin health by removing excess skin cells, environmental pollutants, and bacteria,” she explains.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

5 of the Best Facial Scrubs for Smooth and Soft Skin

Face scrubs are probably the most satisfying products to use in one’s skincare routine. After rinsing, your face instantly looks luminous, like you’ve just slathered on a hydrating serum. However, over-exfoliation comes with risks. To avoid damaging the skin’s natural protective barrier and removing the essential oils necessary...
SKIN CARE
In Style

According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This Body Lotion Firms Skin "Unbelievably" Well

Unlike in the European Union, where product claims are more strictly regulated, American beauty brands can still play fast and loose with their labels, which just heightens the disappointment when you don't get the results you anticipate (my kingdom for modern cosmetic regulations). Finding trustworthy companies is crucial, which is where lines like Glytone come in: The dermatologist-developed brand consistently delivers, and middle-aged fans can't say enough good things about its body lotion's effect on crepey skin.
SKIN CARE
Allure

Does Sleeping on Your Stomach or Side Really Cause Wrinkles?

It may be called beauty sleep, but if smooth skin is your goal, the way you rest your head could be contributing to unwanted lines. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

I Almost Accidentally Stole Woodford Reserve’s $1,000 Mint Julep

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Today, April 11, beloved whiskey brand Woodford Reserve announced their $1,000 Mint Julep charity program just in time for the much-anticipated Kentucky Derby. This program is paying homage to bourbon’s French connection to help benefit Old Friends Farm, a charity that allows famous thoroughbreds (like some of the most iconic past Derby winners) to retire peacefully. Available are only 148 cups total, honoring this year’s Derby 148. Folks will only be able to purchase these beverages online...
DRINKS
SPY

Our Favorite Under-the-Radar Men’s Clothing Brand Just Restocked – Get These Basics Before They Sell Out

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There’s kind of a running joke in the men’s fashion world — do we really need another DTC brand selling “elevated basics” for the modern man? Frankly, we don’t care. We love our basics here at SPY, and there’s one under-the-radar men’s clothing brand that we keep a close eye on — Cuts Clothing. In our guide to the best men’s t-shirts, Cuts Clothing has always ranked highly. There’s just one drawback to this...
APPAREL
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy