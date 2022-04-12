ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

Body of missing 4-year-old found in Georgia pond

By NBC News Channel
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSD5Z_0f6kyDWC00

(NBC News Channel) — The body of a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Georgia this week has been located.

Police said Kyuss Williams wandered away from his home in Stone Mountain on Monday evening.

The child’s family was visiting other family members who had just moved to the DeKalb County area when they noticed he was missing.

Authorities received information that the child was near a pond, so that’s where they focused their search efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2WTK_0f6kyDWC00
Kyuss Williams. Source: DeKalb County Police Department

They searched for hours before finding the child’s body in the pond, just a few feet away from the home they were staying in.

Authorities say they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 32

Marjorie Mason
1d ago

My Prayers for Families But As Parents We need to be more Responsible for our Children and our Surroundings be on the look out it’s getting warmer and kids are outside playing watch for your Children

Reply
15
Jaye Singleton
1d ago

Sadly folks don't watch their kids and tragedies happen. You have to keep them in your eyesight at all times if you plan to keep them safe.

Reply(1)
9
Related
WRBL News 3

Sheriff: 7-month-old dead after family dog attack in Georgia

MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) – A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez. The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees […]
MARTINEZ, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stone Mountain, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
CBS 46

Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc News Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Retired FBI Agent Has Wild Theory on Death of Brian Laundrie

Months after the close of the Brian Laundrie manhunt in the weake of the murder of ex-girlfriend Gabby Petito. For most, the case is closed after Laundrie killed himself in Carlton Reserve back in October. But according to WFLA Channel 8 in Florida, one retired FBI agent still has their questions about the circumstances behind the death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
11Alive

'My son's head was just gushing blood' | Father says lemurs attacked son at Georgia petting zoo

BOGART, Ga. — A toddler ended up in the hospital after his parents said he was attacked by lemurs at a petting zoo in Bogart, Georgia Saturday. "He’s got head injuries on the back of his head, scratches on his neck, and a scratch, a laceration under his eye," his father Ronnie Carroll said, as he shared photos of his 17-month-old son, Lawrence’s injuries after visiting the Half Moon Petting Zoo in Bogart. "I just assumed my son was going to pet goats and things like that."
BOGART, GA
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy