ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Record fine for Dutch tax office over personal data list

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The Netherlands' data protection watchdog imposed a record 3.7 million euro ($4 million) fine Tuesday on the country's tax office for unlawfully processing and storing personal information in a “black list” used to detect fraud.

Data Protection Authority's Chairman Aleid Wolfsen said the government's Taxation Service “violated the rights of the 270,000 people on that list in an unprecedented way."

“For over 6 years, people were often wrongly labeled as fraudsters, with dire consequences,” said Wolfsen.

It was the latest in a string of rebukes for Dutch tax authorities, including a fine of 2.75 million euros last year for what the Data Protection Authority called discriminatory practices in a long-running scandal centered on efforts to stamp out fraud with child welfare payments.

The last Dutch government resigned early last year to take responsibility for the welfare fraud scandal.

In the latest case, the authority said that tax authorities collected personal information without a proper legal foundation, often got personal details wrong, leading to people being incorrectly labeled as fraudsters, and did not adequately protect the list.

An internal investigation also revealed that tax office staff were instructed to use the nationality and appearance of people as criteria for gauging whether they could be considered fraud risks.

“If you had a Turkish, Moroccan or East European nationality, then you were further investigated without good reason,” Wolfsen said. “This discrimination is unacceptable.”

The data protection agency said that the tax authorities stopped using the black list in February 2020.

The government minister in charge of the tax office, Marnix van Rij, said the decision was “hard and undeniable and shows once again that fundamental improvements are necessary at the Taxation Service.”

He called the fine “a painful, but understandable conclusion given the seriousness of the findings” and said he would not appeal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Meta's plans to build Dutch data centre hit political glitch

AMSTERDAM, March 22 (Reuters) - The Dutch Senate on Tuesday passed a motion calling on the government to "use its powers" to temporarily block the construction of Facebook owner Meta's (FB.O) planned giant data centre in the Netherlands. In December the town of Zeewolde, 50 km east of Amsterdam, approved...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Welfare Fraud#Dutch#Ap#Taxation Service#Turkish#Moroccan#East European
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Dutch watchdog fines Apple again, says evaluating new proposal

AMSTERDAM, March 21 (Reuters) - The Dutch antitrust watchdog said Apple had sent it "new proposals" on Monday to try to resolve a long-running dispute over the company's failure to make it possible for dating app developers to use non-Apple payment methods in the Netherlands. The Authority for Consumers and...
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Brazilian study finds COVID-19 cases and deaths higher in areas with electoral support for President Bolsonaro

In a study to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April), researchers from Sociedade Mineira de Infectologia and Associação Mineira de Epidemiologia e Controle de Infecções show a correlation between the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's denialist attitude to COVID-19 and higher COVID-19 incidence and mortality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
Netherlands
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bolsonaro seeks to rev up his support with motorcycle rally

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro led thousands of motorcyclists on a campaign ride through Brazil's most populous state Friday, seeking to drum up support ahead of October's elections as he trails in early opinion polls. Bolsonaro, wearing a black leather jacket, piloted a Honda cycle...
POLITICS
Outsider.com

Tesla Recalls 595,000 Vehicles in the US Over ‘Boombox’ Feature That Allows Drivers to Play Custom Sounds

On Thursday, the government announced safety recalls for almost 595,000 Tesla vehicles in the United States because of the car’s “Boombox” feature. For many of the automobiles, it’s their second recall in recent months. The Boombox function needs another update so that external speakers on the car do not block audible warnings intended for pedestrians.
CARS
Reuters

China bans meat purchases from three Brazil exporters for a week

BRASILIA, April 15 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs (GACC) has suspended imports from three Brazilian beef exporters - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), Marfrig (MRFG3.SA) and Naturafrig - for one week, the newspaper Valor Economico reported, citing a statement sent to Brazil's embassy in Beijing. The decision affects four plants...
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

Internet Crime Center Issues Warning About New Texting Scam

The U.S. Internet Crime Complaint Center, also known as IC3, is warning the public about a cybersecurity scam that tricks people into transferring funds in order to “reverse” instant payments, according to an FBI press release. Cybercriminals are targeting victims by sending text messages with what appear to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy