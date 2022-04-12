Ann M. Haes

The man now considered a suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting appeared to post videos of himself on social media expressing bigoted views, violence and criticism of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' policies addressing public safety and homeless outreach on subways. New York police on Wednesday identified Frank R....
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is facing a lawsuit from former Twitter shareholders who claim he failed to disclose his stake in the social media platform in orderly time, which prevented them from profiting from the rise in stock prices. Musk purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, becoming...
WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday stopped short of promising to launch its own inquiry to determine whether genocide was committed by Russia in Ukraine but said it will support international efforts to hold Russia accountable. President Joe Biden said for the first time on Tuesday...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday defied intensifying pressure over his new border policy that has gridlocked trucks entering the U.S. and shut down some of the world’s busiest trade bridges as the Mexican government, businesses and even some allies urge him to relent.
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly kissing a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018, calling himself a “celebrity figure” who meant no harm. Gooding also publicly apologized for the first time to two other women who accused him...
HELSINKI (AP) — European Union nations Finland and Sweden reached important stages Wednesday on their way to possible NATO membership as the Finnish government issued a security report to lawmakers and Sweden’s ruling party initiated a review of security policy options. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24...
The Biden administration is extending the mask mandate for travelers on airplanes, trains and other transit systems into May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The current requirement that all travelers wear face coverings was set to expire on April 18, but the Transportation Security Administration will...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken was hard at work in the batting cage, just a few steps from the dugout, when suddenly the call came: The San Francisco Giants needed her to coach at first base. She quickly pulled off her sweatshirt, grabbed her No. 92 jersey and...
