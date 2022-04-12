ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose police arrest man suspected of kidnapping woman

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPP6k_0f6kwOjF00

SAN JOSE (BCN) – Police arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of kidnapping a woman to sexually assault her last month after following her from a San Jose nightclub.

Ivan Galicia Palalia, of San Jose, allegedly followed the woman and her friends as they left the city’s downtown entertainment area about 3:30 a.m. on March 25, according to San Jose police.

Palalia is suspected of abducting the woman, who was reportedly intoxicated, with the intent of sexually assaulting her, in the area of Loma Verde Drive and Eden Avenue, police said.

Palalia was arrested later that morning and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

He was arraigned on March 29 in Santa Clara County Superior Court and is set to enter a plea on May 3, according to court records.

Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents involving the suspect is asked to contact Detective Hahn #4433 of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102.

Crime tips can remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information submitted leads to an arrest, a cash reward is possible from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Crime Stoppers#Lrb 408 Rrb 277 4102
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Attempted home invasion turns into shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An attempted home invasion turned into a shooting at an Oakland family residency. The suspects were armed with a crowbar and pistol as they tried breaking into a family’s home located in the Allendale Section of Oakland. The incident happened as the homeowners were sleeping an early February morning. Security video […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy