Nashville, TN

CMT Awards 2022: The winners list

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CMT Music Awards were held Monday in Nashville. Marvel star Anthony Mackie co-hosted with singer Kelsea Ballerini, who carried out her duties from home after she tested positive for Covid-19. It was a big night for Carrie Underwood, who won multiple awards, including video of the year with...

Kat Kountry 105

Kane Brown Leads 2022 CMT Music Awards Nominees — See the Full List

The nominees for the 2022 CMT Awards have been announced, and Kane Brown is the most-nominated artist in the annual awards show. Brown scored four nominations in 2022, including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year. Artists with three nominations include Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton, as well as Breland and Cody Johnson, the latter two of whom are first-time nominees in 2022.
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
