School delay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The board of directors for Pittsburgh Public Schools discussed a proposal to make masks optional in the district, but the board decided it will only consider lifting the mandate for art and theater programs. “Could we go mask optional? I think so,” said Martin Gregorio, district physician. The board reviewed the administration’s proposed plan during Wednesday’s agenda review meeting. Gregoria explained to the board how the revised plan would follow the latest CDC recommendations. Masks would be optional when the COVID-19 community level is “low,” strongly encouraged but optional when the community level is “medium” and required when the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO