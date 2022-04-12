ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kooskia, ID

School delay

 1 day ago

There will be a late start for...

Kooskia, ID
FL Radio Group

Trial Delayed for Former Geneva Middle School Principal

The trial for a former Geneva Middle School principal has been delayed. The Finger Lakes Times reports the trial of John DeFazio Jr. was supposed to start this week but has been delayed because of a scheduling conflict with DeFazio’s attorney. DeFazio faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the...
GENEVA, NY
Panama City News Herald

Bay District officials cancel school today because of severe weather; GCSC delays opening

BAY COUNTY — Because of lingering severe weather on Wednesday morning, Bay District Schools has canceled school for the day. District officials announced the cancellation, which applies to all K-12 schools, in a press release Wednesday morning that stated "the weather is too bad to run buses this morning and is not going to clear up for hours.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHL

Bristol, Virginia Public Schools consolidation project delayed

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Public Schools (BVPS) officials announced Tuesday that a $22-million consolidation project within the school system has been put on hold until August 2024. The school system received a deadline extension to use COVID-19 relief funding for the project, and Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan said the delay brought some silver […]
BRISTOL, VA
WTVR-TV

Will school board delay timeline for Fox, Wythe construction?

RICHMOND, Va -- Parents are expressing concern about a potential delay in the timelines for construction on William Fox Elementary School and George Wythe High School ahead of a joint meeting between city council and the school board to discuss the matter. Becca DuVal and Tisha Erby are both mothers...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Delays Vote On Optional Masking For Entire District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The board of directors for Pittsburgh Public Schools discussed a proposal to make masks optional in the district, but the board decided it will only consider lifting the mandate for art and theater programs. “Could we go mask optional? I think so,” said Martin Gregorio, district physician. The board reviewed the administration’s proposed plan during Wednesday’s agenda review meeting. Gregoria explained to the board how the revised plan would follow the latest CDC recommendations. Masks would be optional when the COVID-19 community level is “low,” strongly encouraged but optional when the community level is “medium” and required when the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

