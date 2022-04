Pioneer Union School District has been participating in the Safe School Ambassadors Program for the last three years and just recently completed anti-bullying training for this year. PUSD students in both elementary and middle schools were professionally trained over the last two weeks. Students participated in guided facilitation, active problem solving and peer-to-peer bonding during training. Cheers, laughter, games and meaningful conversations filled both campuses as students were being transformed into Safe School Ambassadors.

PIONEER, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO