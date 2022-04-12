ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans will get stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 in DAYS thanks to new batch – are you eligible?

By Anthony Russo
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJJ3x_0f6kupBw00

ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans in just days.

Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively.

Thousands in California are in line to get money

In March, the state sent out a batch of almost 62,000 combined stimulus checks under these initiatives.

In total, California has issued a total of 12.9million stimulus checks since last year.

To date, more than 99% of all GSS I and GSS II checks have been issued.

That said, thousands in the state are still in line to get stimulus money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZPm2_0f6kupBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ya54_0f6kupBw00

Who is eligible?

To qualify for either program, your income must be less than $75,000 and generally have filed 2020 taxes before October 15, 2021.

California's franchise tax board (FTB) told The Sun that it has been processing “fewer than 10,000” returns.

It plans on issuing the remaining stimulus payments “towards the middle” of this month.

The majority of the remaining payments will be issued to those who filed amended non-resident state income tax returns.

If you are getting a paper check you need to allow up to three weeks for arrival, while those receiving the payments via direct deposit need to wait only wait a few business days once issued.

We reached out to the FTB for further comment to see if they had an exact date as to when the new batch of checks would go out.

Where else can I get a payment?

There are still other ways to claim stimulus checks and other payments.

In particular, it’s possible you might be owed one still through your state or the federal level.

For example, a recent report published by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) found that more than 645,000 Americans were missing out on stimulus checks worth up to $1,400 in mid-September.

These are a part of the latest round of federal stimulus checks signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.

If eligible, you need to file a tax return and claim the recovery rebate credit before the April 18 deadline that’s coming up in just days.

As far as states go, around 13,000 stimulus checks worth up to $500 still have yet to be claimed in Maryland, as of the end of March.

A spokesperson for the state said that a total of 11,374 of the issued checks “have not yet cleared the bank”, totaling $4.58million.

Additionally, it has not been able to identify the addresses of 1,507 taxpayers in the state.

Moreover, millions of Americans in Illinois are set to get up to $350 in direct payments under a $46.5billion budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zD92d_0f6kupBw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158u4n_0f6kupBw00

It just awaits Governor J. B. Pritzker’s signature.

Also, Maine lawmakers have backed sending an $850 one-time payment to its residents as a result of a $1.2billion revenue surplus.

