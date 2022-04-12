ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Police: Man accused of fatally shooting woman dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
 1 day ago

Marion Police say the man accused of shooting and killing a woman during a Sunday afternoon domestic violence incident has died.

Seth Nead, 36, of Marion, died Monday at a Columbus hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said in a press release issued late Monday afternoon.

Police said Nead fatally shot Katlyn Josie Cole, 24, of Marion, during a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon at a residence in the 600 block of Sugar Street .

A GoFundMe account has been established to raise funds for Cole's four-year old son . Jessica Meddings, a cousin to Cole, is listed as the administrator of the account and posted requests for support on social media Monday. In her post, Meddings said that "anything helps" and asked people to share the link to the GoFundMe account. She also asked the community to pray for Cole's family.

Marion Police were dispatched to the Sugar Street residence at 4:58 p.m. after the Marion Combined Dispatch Center received a call regarding a domestic dispute at that location. Officers arrived on the scene two minutes after the call came in and found Cole and Nead lying in the front yard of the residence, according to a press release issued Sunday night.

Cole was transported to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, where she died from her her injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Nead shot Cole and then turned the weapon on himself. Investigators said "numerous residents in the neighborhood were outside when this incident occurred" and provided information to officers at the scene.

Nead was initially transported to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital and was later transported via Med-Flight to a Columbus area hospital. He was listed in critical condition Sunday night and eventually died from his wounds on Monday, police said.

According to online records for Marion Municipal Court and the Marion County Court of Common Pleas, Nead had never faced criminal charges in either court.

Sunday's incident was the second fatal shooting in Marion in the past month. A Marion man was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, and two counts of felonious for allegedly shooting another man during an incident that occurred on March 9 in the 300 block of N. Main Street .

