Cape May County, NJ

NJ Police Officers Resign After Stealing Bikes: Report

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
Lower Township police Photo Credit: Township of Lower Facebook

A pair of police officers in Cape May County has resigned as part of a plea deal after being caught last year stealing bicycles, NJ Advance Media reports.

Surveillance tapes show Eric Campbell and Austin Craig, both 28 of Lower Township, removing the bikes from an area of Decatur Street on Oct. 8, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.

Craig and Campbell, who were both police officers in Lower Township, were initially charged with fourth-degree theft, authorities said.

