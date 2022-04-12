ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

State observing National Work Zone Awareness Week

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Transportation are observing National Work Zone Awareness Week, an effort launched in 1997 as a public awareness campaign to help everyone understand they play a role in keeping motorists and roadway workers safe. This year’s theme is “Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down.”

“Driving in a work zone requires your undivided attention. The men and women who work hard each day to ensure that we have safe roads and bridges in good condition deserve to make it home safely to their family at the end of the day,” said DeWine. “Drivers can protect themselves and our workers simply by slowing down.”

Last year, there were 4,796 crashes in Ohio work zones, 35% of them occurred with workers present. These crashes resulted in 1,759 injuries and 29 deaths. Of those, 20 workers were injured and one killed.

ODOT workers, vehicles, and equipment were hit 154 times last year, resulting in five injuries. Already this year, ODOT crews have been hit more than 70 times.

“Speed and distracted driving are two of the biggest issues we see in our work zones. Ask any ODOT worker and they likely have a ‘close call’ story to tell. That’s unacceptable. Move over, slow down, and above all pay attention when you’re on the road. The lives of our men and women depend on it,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

In 2021, the Ohio State Highway Patrol issued 6,015 citations in work zones with 41% being more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit.

Ohio law requires you to move over a lane for any roadside worker or vehicle with flashing lights. If you cannot safely move over, you’re required to slow down.

There have been 162 ODOT workers killed on the job, the last being John Pasko who was hit on I-680 in Mahoning County on March 15, 2018.

Nationally, work zone deaths have risen for five of the past six years. What many fail to recognize is the vast majority of people killed in work zone crashes are motorists and their passengers. In 2020, 117 of the 857 fatalities were work zone workers, making it all the more important for drivers to slow down and stay focused while approaching and passing through a roadway work zone.

Comments / 0

Related
Athens Messenger

3 Things to Know - Tuesday

DeWine announces increase in funds to reduce crime. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of grant funding available to help local law enforcement reduce incidents of violence in their communities. The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, which was initially launched last year with...
OHIO STATE
Athens Messenger

Ohio AG, governor announce $10M for solving gun crime

In the face of spiking gun crime, the state’s top two officials on Thursday announced a $10.5 million investment in technology and personnel to trace fugitive guns across jurisdictions. As he announced the program, Gov. Mike DeWine denied that when he signed a bill earlier this month eliminating gun-permitting...
OHIO STATE
Athens Messenger

Body found in Hocking River identified

A body found March 30 in the Hocking River near Nelsonville has been identified as that of a Hocking County man, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, law enforcement was notified by the Athens County Coroner that the body had been positively identified as Derek Johnson, age 39, of Nelsonville. Johnson was reported as missing to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office on January 25 and was last seen near his home on Laurel Run Road in Hocking County. ...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Firefighter Fairwell

An Albany Volunteer Fire Department truck carrying the casket of Warren “Hair” Keirns arrives at Athens Memory Gardens on Wednesday. Keirns was a member and former chief of the Albany Volunteer Fire Department, a member and captain of the Columbia Twp. Fire Department, member and former chief of the Scipio Fire Department. Members from many area departments were there to pay their respects.
ALBANY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Columbus, OH
Athens Messenger

Commissioners, EMA tall disaster recovery

The Local Emergency Planning Committee, the State Emergency Response Commission, in coordination with the Athens County Emergency Management Agency, will host a Table-Top Exercise April 23, in Jacksonville. “It’s actually getting a lot more support than I first thought,” Athens County EMA director Don Gossel said. “ I reached out to Kanawha River Railroad. They are bringing up a couple of safety representatives.” Kanawha River Railroad hauls commodities including coal,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOLF

Pennsylvania Flood Awareness Week

(WOLF) — This week is Pennsylvania Flood Awareness Week. A time to make sure you are ready for the spring where thunderstorms and flooding are common in Northeastern PA. First Aid expert Brad Greer saying you should always have an accessible First Aid Kit in your vehicle. "It may...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Athens Messenger

For the Record

Athens County Sheriff’s Office April 6 1:04 a.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township for a well-being check. It was determined that this individual was not properly taking care of himself and he was taken to O’Bleness for care. 5:43 a.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The area...
ATHENS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Athens Messenger

Jobs Ohio

In Austin, New York, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, L.A. and San Francisco, economic developer JobsOhio has embarked on a $50 million advertising campaign to spread a message: Ohio is also a great place to live and operate a business, only it’s a lot cheaper than where you are. “Keep Austin...
OHIO STATE
Athens Messenger

Sheriff's Office warns against distracted driving

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up starting today with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay., high-visibility enforcement effort. Running through Monday, law enforcement officers from across the country will work together to enforce...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Albany School tailored for autistic students

ALBANY – Unlike many traditional private charter schools, New Story Schools offers a staff and lesson plans that are specifically tailored for children and teens who have been diagnosed with autism. Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, Principal Zackary Scowden described the school as one that “offers both the...
ALBANY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#State Highway#Odot
Athens Messenger

Athens County eligible for CDBG money

The Athens County Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday at their regularly scheduled meeting with Hocking-Athens-Perrry County Community Action community development coordinator Nathan Simons. The hearing was to inform the public that Athens County intended to apply to the Ohio Development Services Agency for funding under the Community Development Block...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
519
Followers
932
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy