Let’s just get this out of the way right from the top: Augusta Regional Airport ain’t JFK. It’s got two runways, a small terminal, and for much of the year, serves two airlines with flights to four cities. One week every April, however, Augusta airport becomes a bonafide Heathrow, more than doubling its destinations while seeing the passenger totals jump from a mere 5,000 people on a normal week to over 30,000. But by far the biggest frequenter of Augusta airport’s tarmac during Masters week are private jets from all over the world, totaling more than 1,500 arrivals from Monday to Sunday. Don’t believe us? Just check this out.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO