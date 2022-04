This year, we are looking forward to two lunar eclipses occurring in 2022. The first of the two eclipses will take place in about a month from now, on Sunday, May 15th. For us here in Maine, this will be a prime celestial spectacle since we are a part of the half of the world that will get to see this event take place. Along with North America, South America, Europe, and Africa will also get to see the eclipse.

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO