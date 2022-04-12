ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. The Flood...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Copiah by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Copiah A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN COPIAH COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dentville, or 13 miles west of Crystal Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Copiah County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Woodford County, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
County
Peoria County, IL
County
Tazewell County, IL
City
Mason, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale; Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR LAUDERDALE...CENTRAL COLBERT AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 705 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Collinwood to 10 miles southeast of Walnut Grove to 6 miles east of Iuka to near Midway, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Rogersville, Killen, Town Creek, Cherokee, Lexington and Leighton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee Tipton County in western Tennessee * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 709 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Covington, Fort Pillow State Park, Munford, Brighton, Ft Pillow, Dixonville, Tipton, Atoka, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Akins Corner, Egypt, Bride, Clopton, Beaver, Idaville, Crosstown, Tabernacle and Rialto. Roads are still flooded in parts of the area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grayson, Hardin, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grayson; Hardin; Hart THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HART...SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT/715 PM CDT/ The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT/1000 PM CDT/ for central Kentucky.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Issaquena, Sharkey, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Issaquena; Sharkey; Warren THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WARREN...EAST CENTRAL ISSAQUENA AND SOUTHEASTERN SHARKEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and west central Mississippi.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Illinois River#Soil Moisture#Extreme Weather#Schuyler Counties
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hickman, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hickman; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Perry; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR LEWIS...WAYNE...WESTERN LAWRENCE...PERRY...SOUTHERN HUMPHREYS AND HICKMAN COUNTIES At 704 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Centerville to 12 miles north of Hohenwald to 8 miles north of Waynesboro to 9 miles east of Walnut Grove, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hohenwald, Centerville, Waynesboro, Linden, Loretto, Collinwood, Clifton, Lobelville, St. Joseph, Gordonsburg, Bon Aqua, Kimmins, Henryville, Flatwoods, Bucksnort, Lutts, Pleasantville, Nunnelly, Cypress Inn and Lyles. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 134 and 161. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; St. Landry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN EVANGELINE...SOUTHWESTERN AVOYELLES AND NORTH CENTRAL ST. LANDRY PARISHES At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Turkey Creek, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bunkie, Turkey Creek, Morrow, Bayou Chicot, Whiteville, Big Cane, Goudeau, Indian Lake, Grand Prairie, Lebeau, Chicot State Park and St. Landry. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breckinridge, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hardin, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breckinridge; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hardin; Warren THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BUTLER GRAYSON...NORTHEASTERN WARREN...SOUTHWESTERN HARDIN...SOUTHEASTERN BRECKINRIDGE AND EDMONSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT/715 PM CDT/ The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT/1000 PM CDT/ for south central and central Kentucky.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CHICKASAW...YALOBUSHA CALHOUN AND SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tula to 8 miles west of Bruce to near Grenada, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Houston, Water Valley, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Velma, Houlka, Paris, New Houlka, Algoma and Big Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi...and western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm is producing widespread wind damage across northern Tishomingo County! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Tishomingo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN TISHOMINGO COUNTY At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Underwood-Petersville, or 14 miles northwest of Florence, moving east at 65 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR NORTHERN TISHOMINGO COUNTY! HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Iuka, J P Coleman State Park, Burnsville, Pineflat, Midway, Bacon Springs, Oldham, Doskie, Blythe Crossing, Hazard Switch, Walker Siding, Holcut and Holts Spur. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Maury, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Hickman; Maury; Sumner; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Davidson County in Middle Tennessee Eastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Northern Maury County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Sumner County in Middle Tennessee Williamson County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Hickman County in Middle Tennessee * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Dickson to near Burns to Centerville, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Franklin, Columbia, Dickson, Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Goodlettsville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Lakewood, Thompson`s Station and Pegram. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 172 and 223. Interstate 65 between mile markers 51 and 98. Interstate 24 between mile markers 36 and 63. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 42. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Amite; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central East Feliciana Parish, Wilkinson and Amite Counties through 815 PM CDT At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sibley to Moreauville. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Liberty, Centreville, Woodville, Gloster, Norwood, Smithdale, Fort Adams, Dolorosa and Crosby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Montgomery, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central and northeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Choctaw; Montgomery; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Choctaw, Webster and northeastern Montgomery Counties through 730 PM CDT At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eupora, or 22 miles east of Winona, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Eupora and Bellefontaine around 715 PM CDT. Mathiston and Clarkson around 725 PM CDT. Cumberland around 730 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Mantee and Walthall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy