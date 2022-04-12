ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Target’s car seat trade-in returns: How to get your free coupon

By Nexstar Media Wire, Daisy Ruth
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3hhI_0f6kuD5g00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Target is holding its biannual car seat trade-in event next week for families to bring an old, expired or damaged car seat to be recycled for a coupon.

Car seats can be traded in from April 18 through April 30 at any Target store. Drop-off boxes will be located near guest services.

Those trading in will receive a 20% off coupon on their Target app or Target Circle account , which can be redeemed through May 14. The coupon applies to new car seats, strollers, and select baby gear.

Whole Foods salad dressing recalled over undeclared ingredient

According to The Bump , those using a car seat for a child can tell if it is expired by looking for a small, white sticker somewhere on the seat with the date the seat expires. The website said other brands have information imprinted somewhere on the plastic shell of the seat. The Bump also offers information on where to find the date, listed by brand.

Materials from old car seats will be recycled by Waste Management .

Target hosts its car seat trade-in twice a year. A total of 1.7 million car seats have been recycled through Target since 2016, amounting to 25.4 million pounds of materials.

More information can be found on the company’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Gang member found with ghost gun, catalytic converters

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested after being found with a ghost gun, ammunition, marijuana, and several stolen catalytic converters, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on Wednesday at around 12:00 P.M., officers conducted a probation search on Cheng Her on the 400 block of La Brisas Court. Her is […]
MERCED, CA
MotorBiscuit

Car Repossessed? Here’s How to Get It Back

If your car has been repossessed, then you may be feeling like it’s gone forever. That’s not necessarily true in some cases as it’s possible to get it back. However, it could just take some time and money to do it. Here’s how. How to get...
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
YourCentralValley.com

Teen found with loaded handgun and drugs, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old was arrested on a suspicion of having a loaded handgun and drugs in central Fresno, according to police. Officers say they responded to the area of Blackstone and Clinton avenues on Tuesday for a call of a person with a gun. When officers arrived they say they found a […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#Coupon#Vehicles#Target#Wfla#Bump#Waste Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Visalia man convicted of murdering girlfriend

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man has been convicted of the 2019 murder of his girlfriend according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office on the morning of Oct. 5, 2019, Martin and his girlfriend had an argument on their drive back to her Visalia house. When they […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

COVID-19 vaccine requirement for California schools delayed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The COVID-19 vaccine requirements in California’s schools will be delayed until 2023, according to an announcement by the state’s Department of Public Health made Thursday. The move means a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students in the 2022-2023 school year will be implemented. State officials add that any requirements for students to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Women face charges in connection to 3 missing boys

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two women are charged in connection to three missing Springfield boys. Brittany Barnes, and her wife, Ceairah Beverly, are charged with three counts of Felony Interference with Custody. According to court reports, the children were under the guardianship of their grandmother, Audrey Beverly, when Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly picked the 3 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YourCentralValley.com

Whatever happened to Fresno’s Cracker Barrel?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A noted absence in Fresno’s selection of restaurants is Tennesee’s own Cracker Barrel. Despite rumors that the restaurant would be arriving in Fresno, the 663 outlet chain operating in 45 states does not have a location in Fresno. For the time being, Central Valley residents need to travel outside of the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy