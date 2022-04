Achievers add to the world at large, and what they add is just as important as how they added it. From philosophers to professors to sportspersons and all others, there seem to be common factors that push these individuals beyond what we thought humankind is capable of. These common factors come together under the umbrella of mindset. A strong mindset is a prerequisite to building true success. That is the core of everything that ace financial consultant Ryan Lenett believes in.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO