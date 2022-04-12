CBD Popcorn For A Perfect Movie Night

There’s something particularly auspicious about this year’s 4/20 holiday. It feels like a lucky day to enjoy a bountiful cannabis harvest that’s plentiful in product and abundant in yield, thanks to the best 4/20 deals we’ve seen in years. While we are lucky to enjoy cannabis any day we want in California, there’s something sweet about all the sticky bud we can score during cannabis’ biggest holiday. Whether you’re looking for 4/20 deals on disposables, vape carts, edibles, CBD, Delta 8 or more, we’ve got quite the roundup of top-quality discounts and deals for you to take advantage of. With so many brands starting their 4/20 sales early, you can start to shop the holiday deals as soon as now! Don’t let a sweet deal slip through your fingers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO