Think of your energy as a limited resource, like money in an account. You begin the day with a certain amount to spend, which varies from person to person based on factors, such as age, sleep, stress levels, medical conditions and lifestyle. “Throughout your day, multiple actions occur as you withdraw energy from and deposit energy into something. While you may not always have control over actions that reduce your energy, you can take steps to deposit more energy into your body” says Koray Akbiyik of BPS Pharma. Getting started in the morning may seem daunting, but soon you’ll be energized to keep going once you reap the benefits of a happier, healthier and more productive lifestyle.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 2 DAYS AGO