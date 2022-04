One of the games we wanted you to keep your eye on from the last Steam Next Fest (opens in new tab) was Demeo (opens in new tab), a dungeon crawler first made for VR and now released for regular-screen PCs. Demeo: PC Edition has the same stuff as the VR edition, and those who own the VR version can play cross-platform with the PC edition, so if your buddies already play there you can just jump in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO