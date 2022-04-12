ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Day, OR

Sports Schedule: April 13, 2022

By Justin Davis
 1 day ago

11 a.m.: Grant Union golf, Grant Union HS Invite @ John Day Golf Club. 11 a.m.:...

Kait 8

NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/12/22)

Tuesday featured a scheduling quirk. Jonesboro and Nettleton faced off in baseball, softball, boys soccer, and girls soccer. NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/12/22) Jonesboro 13, Nettleton 1 (Baseball) Jonesboro 4, Nettleton 1 (Baseball) Nettleton 7, Jonesboro 3 (Softball) Nettleton 8, Jonesboro 5 (Softball) Jonesboro 9, Nettleton 0 (Girls Soccer) Jonesboro...
JONESBORO, AR
Athens Messenger

Trimble softball wins at Waterford, 8-6

WATERFORD — The Trimble softball team used a big third inning to score a road victory in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. Trimble won at Waterford on Friday, 8-6. The Tomcats scored six runs in the top of the third inning to go ahead 7-3 and never looked back. Joelle Richards, a freshman, went the distance inside the pitching circle for Trimble. She struck out one, only walking two. She...
WATERFORD, OH
Beaver County Times

'It's unbelievable': How Beaver Valley schools prep wet baseball, softball fields for games

MOON TWP. — Sylvia Blake steps carefully, cautiously. She tries to feel as much as she can through the thick rubber soles of her boots. It’s 6:30 a.m. on an early-April morning, so the sun hasn’t quite come up yet. Blake is the only person on the softball field at Moon Area High School — and, with class not set to be in session for another hour, one of the only people on the school’s campus. Looking on from a few feet away is Rich Knauff, who surveys the ground ahead of him.
BEAVER, PA
