Family Relationships

Sam Asghari says he's 'always looked forward to' fatherhood

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago

Britney Spears has shared that she is having a baby and now her fiancé is revealing his thoughts about fatherhood. "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," Sam...

Albany Herald

Jennifer Lopez was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed

Jennifer Lopez was soaking in a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed. She revealed last week that the two are now engaged, but says the way it went down was pretty quiet and private. The "Marry Me" star said in her newsletter that it was a dream come true. "Did...
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine. On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.
The Independent

Woman praised for dumping boyfriend before vacation flight after being treated poorly by his mother

A woman has been applauded for refusing to get on a flight with her boyfriend’s family, after his mother gave her a coach plane ticket when the rest of the group was given first class one.In a recent post shared in the popular Subreddit, “Am I the A**shole?,” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/NoTGoingThank explained how her boyfriend’s parents paid for their own, their children and their children’s partners’  trip to Cabo. However, according to the original poster (OP), her boyfriend’s mom, Becky, isn’t a fan of her.“Becky, his mom, [doesn’t] seem to like me for...
E! News

See Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Nod to Pete Davidson During Disneyland Outing

Watch: Kim Kardashian Gushes Over FIRST KISS With Pete Davidson. Pete Davidson has Kim Kardashian seeing a whole new world. While celebrating True Thompson's fourth birthday at Disneyland on April 12, the SKIMS founder, 41, posted a video mid-ride of the doll-size versions of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin flying on their magic carpet as a subtle gesture to her comedian boyfriend.
Page Six

Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband, Sean Burke, is dating ‘someone new’

As Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s relationship with girlfriend Victoria Brito heats up, her husband has a new woman of his own. “After about a year of being ‘single’ I’ve been on a handful of dates with someone new,” Sean Burke tells Page Six exclusively, without revealing the identity of his lady friend. “It’s taken me a long time to even start dating because of work and adjusting to co-parenting,” adds the businessman, who shares kids Bella, 21, Rowan, 19, Jacob, 16, twins Curran and Caden, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4, with the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.  “For right now, my...
Albany Herald

Josh Peck says he made less than $100,000 a year on 'Drake & Josh'

"Drake & Josh" was a huge hit for Nickelodeon, but one of its stars says he didn't become a millionaire off of it. Josh Peck, who played Josh Nichols on the series, recently appeared on the "Trading Secrets" podcast. The former child star talked about being on the show from...
Albany Herald

Hallmark to Debut Romance Centered on Lead Characters With Down Syndrome

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is diversifying its output with an upcoming romance movie set to feature two actors with Down syndrome making their leading debuts. As first reported by ET Online, Color My World With Love stars Never Have I Ever actress Lily D. Moore as Kendall, a talented artist with Down syndrome who creates beautiful paintings in the impressionist style that reflect the reality of her subjects as she sees them. Kendall’s life takes a turn after meeting Brad (David DeSanctis) in a cooking class, and romance begins to blossom.
