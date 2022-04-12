ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

‘Stealth omicron’: What we know so far?

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dVpjF_0f6kr59K00

What do we know about “stealth omicron” so far?

It’s an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant, but it doesn’t seem to cause more severe disease.

Since it was first identified in November, BA.2 has been spreading around the globe, driving new surges in parts of Asia and Europe. It’s now the dominant coronavirus version in the U.S. and more than five dozen other countries.

It was given the “stealth” nickname because it looks like the earlier delta variant on certain PCR tests, says Kristen Coleman at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. The original omicron, by contrast, is easy to differentiate from delta because of a genetic quirk.

Pentagon plans for next pandemic as COVID-19 mission ends

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death.

Health officials also are tracking other variants including XE — a combination of BA.2 and BA.1, the original omicron — that was first identified in January in the United Kingdom. The World Health Organization is keeping tabs on XE but has not yet deemed it a variant of concern or interest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

What To Do in San Angelo over Easter Weekend

Here are some events going on in San Angelo and surrounding areas over Easter Weekend! Thursday April 14 – Pictures with the Easter Bunny at Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom ( 5p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) Saturday April 16 – Easter Family Clay Day at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (10 a.m. – […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
CNBC

Bird flu cases surge in the U.S. What we know so far.

Federal health officials are closely watching a highly lethal type of bird flu that's devastated poultry farms along the East Coast and the Midwest in recent weeks. There are no signs the strain of avian influenza poses a danger to people yet, but experts are on the lookout for potential mutations of the virus that could make it more of a threat.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Europe#Pentagon#Stealth#Covid#Xe
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
KLST/KSAN

Numerous people injured by severe storms in Central Texas

Bell County – (FOX 44) A string of dangerous storms and tornadoes hit Central Texas Tuesday afternoon and evening, leaving a path of destruction and pain behind. Bell County Judge David Blackburn says at least 23 people were injured as the storms moved through the area. Many of the injured are from the Salado area. […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KLST/KSAN

Woman who sat on mother in prayer indicted for manslaughter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman arrested by Burkburnett police in February for allegedly sitting on her mother until she suffocated has now been indicted for manslaughter. According to an obituary from November 2021, the deceased woman, Gloria Farmer, was the mother of the suspect, Gloria Jordan, and that Jordan was a pastor. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Sunset Mall Easter Eggstravaganza!

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sunset Mall is egg-static to present a family friendly egg hunt for the community this Easter on April 16 at 10:30 a.m. There will be 8,000 eggs hidden through-out the Sunset Mall with the chance to win cool giveaways from all participating stores, as well as crafts/coloring, and the opportunity to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas man arrested for beating dog to death, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man on a 3rd-degree felony after police say he beat a small dog to death. On March 16, the Bexar County Sheriffs’ Office received a call reporting Michael Ruperto Uriegas for beating and killing a family member’s dog, Rugers. Photos of Rugers were shared […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

EF-3 tornado leaves church without a roof

SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – The National Weather Service’s Storm Survey determined an EF-0 tornado impacted eastern Bell County. Judge David Blackburn confirmed 63 structures were damaged due to the tornadoes. 61 of the structures were homes, and two were churches – First Cedar Valley Baptist Church and Victory Baptist church. Pastor Donnie Jackson has […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Heatstroke vs. Heat Exhaustion, Experts Give Advice

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas heat is making its way back as we’re looking at some high numbers this week. Dr. Carlos Ramirez with South Texas Health System said heatstroke and heat exhaustion are the two most common heat-related illnesses. According to Dr. Ramirez, STHS treats hundreds of heat-related cases every year, especially during […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy