Prep highlights: Brighton beats defending KLAA baseball champion

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 1 day ago
Brighton opened the scoring with a five-run second inning Monday in an 8-1 victory over sixth-ranked Livonia Stevenson, the defending Kensington Lakes Activities Association baseball champion.

Nick Baker and Evan Larson had two-run singles during the second-inning rally.

Luke Micunek had four RBIs for the Bulldogs, who played their first complete game of the season after their opener ended with a 1-1 tie in a game called by darkness in the sixth inning.

Hunter Hopman was 2-for-3 for Brighton.

Four Bulldog pitchers combined for a two-hitter.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 6, Hartland 0

Tenth-ranked Hartland (2-4) was held to two hits by top-ranked Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, which moved back to Division 1 this season after going 43-1 and winning the Division 2 state championship last season.

St. Mary’s Nolan Higgins allowed one hit in five innings, striking out seven. Gannon Grundman had five strikeouts in 4⅔ innings for Hartland.

Softball

Brighton 8, Westland John Glenn 7

Lily Mendez was 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Brighton, which won by getting a groundout with runners on second and third in the bottom of the seventh.

Ashleigh Tatara was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The second game was tied 7-7 after seven innings when it was called because of darkness. Kylie Jordan was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Brighton.

Tennis

Hartland 6, Fowlerville 3

Singles: Julia Dorr (H) d. Maggie Motz 6-3, 6-3; Lizzy Arnold (H) d. Leyna Baumgartner 6-1, 6-0; Faith Schniers (H) d. Levee Clark 6-0, 6-1; Rachel Fraser (H) d. Annika Scott 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Emily Homrock-Emma Browne (F) d. Leah Parrish-Liana Petrous 6-3, 5-7, 10-7; Karissa Szczechowicz-Zaylee Parrish (H) d. Holly Birmingham-Ella Murowski 6-4, 7-6; Katarina Lutz-Kayla Render (F) d. Sarah Denehy-Paityn DeWolf 6-3, 6-4; Ivy Case-Lucy Thomas (F) d. Evelyn Callaghan-Isabel Griebe 6-3, 6-4; Riley Gizinski-Stella Gaydek (H) d. Paige Frazier-Giorgia Beach 6-1, 6-1.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

