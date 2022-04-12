ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

LISTEN: Granato: It was really exciting for our franchise to get Power

By Howard And Jeremy Show
 1 day ago

With just eight games left in the Sabres season the big talking point now is the debut of number one overall pick from last year, Owen Power. Power will get his NHL debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Power, a local from Mississauga, said yesterday to the media “I grew up in this building.” talking about Scotiabank Arena.

With that, Sabres head coach Don Granato joined the “Howard and Jeremy Show” to talk Power ahead of his debut.

“It was really exciting for our franchise, I think for our locker room, our guys were excited.” Granato said about getting Power to Buffalo.

Ahead of tonight, Granato also confirmed who Power’s linemate would be. “Henri Jokiharju complements Dahlin’s skill and I think that will be the same with Owen(Power).”

In terms of how Power is feeling ahead of his debut, Granato had this to say. “ There has to be nerves but he is just calm by nature and he is a great player because he internalizes games and situations.”

You can listen to all of Sabres head coach Don Granato’s interview on the “Howard and Jeremy Show’ below:

