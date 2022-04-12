ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas school board candidate holds meet and greet event

By Beatriz Guerrero, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 1 day ago
A candidate for the Dallas Township seat on the Gaston County school board will hold a campaign event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Glenn Bratton will hold a meet and greet at 308 S. Rhyne St. in Dallas.

Bratton, a 1978 graduate of North Gaston High School, retired as a sergeant with Gaston County Police in 2013 after 30 years of service.

Bratton is running for the seat now held by Steve Hall.

Hall is running for the Dallas Township seat on the Gaston County Board of Commissioners, but could file for re-election to the school board if unsuccessful in the May 17 primary.

Beatriz Guerrero can be reached at 704-869-1828 or on Twitter@BeatrizGue_.

WTOV 9

Candidates present their platforms at GOP meet and greet in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Voters had a chance to meet a few of the Republican candidates on West Virginia’s May primary ballot Thursday at an Ohio County GOP meet and greet. “We want to get the message out, get the facts out,” David Quinlin, a member of the Ohio County Republican Executive Committee, said. “We feel an informed electorate is a more effective electorate.”
OHIO COUNTY, WV
The Gaston Gazette

