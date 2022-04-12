Dallas school board candidate holds meet and greet event

A candidate for the Dallas Township seat on the Gaston County school board will hold a campaign event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Glenn Bratton will hold a meet and greet at 308 S. Rhyne St. in Dallas.

Bratton, a 1978 graduate of North Gaston High School, retired as a sergeant with Gaston County Police in 2013 after 30 years of service.

Bratton is running for the seat now held by Steve Hall.

Hall is running for the Dallas Township seat on the Gaston County Board of Commissioners, but could file for re-election to the school board if unsuccessful in the May 17 primary.

