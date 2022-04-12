ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale College celebrates spring convocation

By Staff report
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tsr32_0f6kqohH00

Hillsdale College hosted its annual Spring Convocation at Christ Chapel April 7, gathering the college community to honor the liberal arts academic tradition and celebrate the achievements of distinguished students and faculty.

Senior class president Jacob Hooper led the 2022 graduating class officers in the traditional passing of the gavel to the class of 2023. Associate Professor of Management Peter Jennings then presented an address titled “The College, the Republic, and True Patriotism.”

“The rallying point of American patriotism is that there is a shared commitment to the truths proclaimed in the Declaration and embodied in the Constitution,” Jennings said. “To love America intelligently requires sound learning so that these truths are rightly understood, properly valued, and faithfully led to this end.”

The service featured music by the Hillsdale College Chamber Choir and the presentation of the Emily Daugherty Award for Teaching Excellence to Associate Professor of Classics Eric Hutchinson.

Provost Christopher Van Orman announced the all-school GPA for the spring 2022 semester, 3.409, as well as the winners of the school’s scholarship cups. Women’s fraternity Pi Beta Phi earned the sorority scholarship cup with a GPA of 3.478, and men’s fraternity Alpha Tau Omega earned the fraternity scholarship cup with a GPA of 3.366.

Additionally, the top 10 students in the senior class were recognized for their academic excellence. They are, in alphabetical order: Jean-Luc Belloncle; Rebecca Felton; Rose Koster; Anne Rolfe; Nicholas Schaffield; Stephanie Soukup; Kevin Stucker; Christine Talent; Sydney Tone; and Cliff Yang.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

BRCC celebrating Community College Week

Biden-Harris Administration announces resources for HBCUs that recently experienced bomb threats. The Biden-Harris Administration is taking a whole-of-government approach in ensuring the safety and well-being of students, staff, and faculty. LSU announces initiatives to reimagine future of defense. Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:26 PM UTC. |. LSU is boosting...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Hillsdale, MI
Hillsdale, MI
Education
Wyoming News

College liberty organization celebrating the end of mandates on campuses

(The Center Square) – A youth liberty organization, with a chapter in Illinois, is celebrating the end of what they call “COVID-19 tyranny” on campus. Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) fought pandemic mandates on dozens of college campuses around the country, including at the University of Illinois and other state schools, stressing they were not anti-vaccine, but rather anti-vaccine mandate at taxpayer-funded academic institutions. The movement was born at Rutgers...
ILLINOIS STATE
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

841
Followers
482
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy