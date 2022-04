Hopewell, N.Y. — James Taylor's 2022 U.S. Tour is making a stop in the Finger Lakes. Taylor and his All-Star Band will be performing at CMAC June 28. Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968. He has won multiple GRAMMY Awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame and was honored by The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences as a MUSICARES Person of the Year.

