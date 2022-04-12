Man steals iPhone, crashes car while fleeing the scene, police say

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with confirmation from the Fresno Police Department that the victim has died from his injuries in the hospital following the shooting. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot and crashed his car into a home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police […]
SAN ANTONIO – A 45-year-old man was shot in the armpit while driving on Highway 90 early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Highway 90 near South Callaghan Road on the city’s West Side. According to police, the man...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department is looking for a man who allegedly broke into many cars and stole items. Police said it happened in the 1500 block of Union Avenue on March 4, around 8:10 p.m. The man used the stolen debit cards from the car break-ins,...
Footage taken from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter shows a suspected gunman aiming a weapon at the aircraft near the southern border before a deadly shootout between suspected cartel members and the Mexican military, authorities told Fox News. The nearly 3-minute video was taken as the helicopter was...
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW YORK CITY -- A driver accused of running over a man who was recording video of him doing donuts during an illegal street event in New York City has surrendered to police Wednesday. The victim, 23-year-old Christopher Brito, was critically injured when he fell to the ground before being...
A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
ROME — A 37-year-old man is accused of smashing out a vehicle’s rear windshield on Thursday, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Christopher J. Michik, of Rome, smashed out the rear windshield on his girlfriend’s motor vehicle while it was parked at a business on West Dominick Street on Thursday. Police said Michik was taken into custody on Friday.
A man said he was offered $5,000 for smuggling more than 100 migrants through the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 35, according to an arrest affidavit.
Daniel Chavez was arrested and charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport the migrants.
A tractor-trailer driven by Chavez arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint at about 8:45 p.m. March 30. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection after a K-9 unit allegedly alerted to possible contraband within the vehicle.
Agents would discover 107 migrants inside the trailer. Border Patrol said the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala hiding. A migrant from Guatemala held as material witness made arrangements to be smuggled to New York for approximately $19,000.
Homeland Security Investigations special agents took over the case. In a post-arrest interview, Chavez stated he was offered $5,000 for smuggling the migrants through the checkpoint.
Border Patrol encourages the community to report suspicious activity at 1-800-343-1994.
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber stole a man’s car after a gun threat in the Bronx Monday night, according to police. A 41-year-old man was near his car along Grand Concourse near McClellan Street when the suspect told the victim he had a handgun and wanted the car, police said. The thief went […]
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are seeking information about two drivers who reportedly left the scene of a five-car crash that killed one person in east Columbus Monday night. A Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger were driving at what police said was a high rate of speed eastbound on East Broad Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. when Columbus police said the Charger struck a Kia Sportage from behind near Brice Road and Shadymere Lane.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man drove away from the police, later crashed the car with marijuana, a handgun, and cash inside. MPD pulled over a vehicle with expired Tennessee temporary tags, near Hickory Hill and Apple Tree Drive. When officers walked up to the vehicle, they saw a large...
Comments / 0